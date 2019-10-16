The leading scorer in NHL history, Wayne Gretzky, had a supporting message for the leading rusher in college football on Wednesday.
Thank you Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers for the support it means a lot.🙏🏾 I am so blessed and grateful to be able to represent Edmonton and all of Canada🇨🇦 @EdmontonOilers @WayneGretzky https://t.co/a7tylD7XCR— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) October 16, 2019
The Edmonton Oilers tweeted a video of Gretzky, a native of Ontario, Canada who began his NHL career with the Oilers, congratulating Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard with the hashtags #HubbardforHeisman and #CanadasCowboy.
“I just wanted to pass on a congratulations from everyone in Edmonton,” Gretzky said in the video. “We’re all really proud of you, keep going.”
Hubbard, a Canadian native of Alberta, leads the country with 1,094 rushing yards and his 13 rushing touchdowns are second to Jonathan Taylor’s 14 touchdowns for Wisconsin. Hubbard and Taylor are the only two running backs getting serious consideration on the Heisman watch list.