Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler moved up the leaderboard Friday with a 2-under 69. He is in a tie for 18th place, five shots off the lead. Fowler had four birdies and two bogeys, and birdied holes 12, 13 and 15 while bogeying No. 14.
Alex Noren (OSU): Noren shot an even-par 71 and, like Fowler, is at 3-under 139, five shots back and tied for 18th. Noren had four birdies and four bogeys on his card, including three bogeys and a birdie on his last five holes.
Abraham Ancer (OU): The former Sooner won't be playing over the weekend, as he missed the cut by one shot. His second straight 1-over 72 left him at 2-over 144. He had two bogeys and one birdie in the second round.
Jimmy Walker (Oklahoma City native): Walker also missed the cut, carding his second straight 3-over 74 for a 148 total. His round included three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.