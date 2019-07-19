British Open Golf

Mexico's Abraham Ancer hits his tee shot on the 6th tee during the second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Friday, July 19, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler moved up the leaderboard Friday with a 2-under 69. He is in a tie for 18th place, five shots off the lead. Fowler had four birdies and two bogeys, and birdied holes 12, 13 and 15 while bogeying No. 14.

Alex Noren (OSU): Noren shot an even-par 71 and, like Fowler, is at 3-under 139, five shots back and tied for 18th. Noren had four birdies and four bogeys on his card, including three bogeys and a birdie on his last five holes.

Abraham Ancer (OU): The former Sooner won't be playing over the weekend, as he missed the cut by one shot. His second straight 1-over 72 left him at 2-over 144. He had two bogeys and one birdie in the second round.

Jimmy Walker (Oklahoma City native): Walker also missed the cut, carding his second straight 3-over 74 for a 148 total. His round included three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

