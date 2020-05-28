Mark Munoz punched Randy Couture in the face the first time they met.
Munoz and Couture both wrestled at Oklahoma State — Couture from 1989-92 and Munoz in 1998-2001. Former OSU wrestlers, especially successful ones, routinely visit Stillwater after graduation, but before that punch, Munoz and Couture’s paths had never crossed.
“He knew about me and I knew about him, just because he had a legacy over at Oklahoma State,” Munoz said. “I saw his name up on all the boards and stuff. I'm like, ‘Dang, that's Randy Couture.’ So despite of what he did in MMA, I was like, ‘Dude, that's the man in wrestling.’”
Couture could be deemed the grandfather of OSU’s success in mixed martial arts and the prompt of the Cowboys’ wrestling program quietly becoming an MMA pipeline. He was a three-time All-American at OSU before he found even more success in a sport that was rather unknown and getting more negative publicity than positive publicity at the time.
Couture was the first of three former OSU wrestlers to win a belt in the UFC, mixed martial arts’ largest promotion. Couture, Johny Hendricks and Daniel Cormier combine as UFC champions to come from the same college. Couture and Cormier are also two of only seven fighters to hold belts in two different weight classes in the UFC, both accomplishing the feat at light heavyweight and heavyweight.
Though not sanctioned titles, Don Frye also won two UFC tournaments in the early days of the promotion.
Couture was training at future UFC legend Urijah Faber’s gym in Sacramento, California, for a UFC title fight against Tim Sylvia in 2007. Ultimately, Couture beat Sylvia to reclaim the heavyweight belt after retiring and returning to the sport a year later.
Munoz was there just because Faber had spent the past year recruiting him to the MMA world, and after dropping some big names that would be at the gym, Munoz thought it’d be fun to train a little, but mainly watch some of the best go at it. When sparring started, Munoz slid back, expecting to be a spectator. Then Faber walked over with some shin guards, gloves and headgear. Munoz pleaded with no prevail.
“These guys are monsters,” Munoz said.
Couture was the only guy left without a partner.
“I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so dumb,’” Munoz recalled. “I’m getting ready to spar a world champion. I see him jumping up and down, like warming up and shadowboxing, and here I am like touching my toes and stretching my hamstrings. And he's like shadowboxing. I'm like, ‘Am I supposed to be doing that right now?’ Like, seriously, that's how green I was.”
Munoz decided it was either him or Couture, so if he had to be trapped inside a cage with the best, he might as well try to knock him out. The two former wrestlers spent the early part of the fight scrambling until Munoz got Couture against the wall, giving him the leverage to slam Couture to the mat and ground and pound.
“I’m straight raining punches from the heavens, like, just straight Donkey Kong’ing him, right?” Munoz said. “He goes, ‘Hey, hey, I gotta defend my belt in three weeks, man! Calm down.’”
After Couture got some shots in himself, Couture told Munoz he needed to pursue an MMA career. So Munoz did, eventually making it to the UFC and putting together a 14-6 career record.
“I got into it because of Urijah, but, I mean, all the other guys kind of followed suit,” Munoz said. “Randy Couture was the first, and then I was the second, and then Cormier and Johny Hendricks and Shane Roller. I mean, it was just like cascading all the way down.
“But then again, if you saw our practices, you wouldn't doubt there wasn't gonna be any fighters on the team. We basically, when we hand fought, it was fighting. Cormier and I got into some squabbles.”
Munoz claims he’s the one who persuaded Cormier to pursue MMA. Today, behind only Conor McGregor, Cormier is the biggest name in the UFC as a former two-division champion and an analyst for cards he’s not fighting on.
The other domino started with Jake Rosholt. He joined a management company in Texas and was joined by his brother, Jared, Hendricks and Shane Roller. All eventually fought in the UFC, with Hendricks becoming the second former OSU wrestler to win a belt in 2014.
“Definitely kick started some things,” Roller said. “Obviously Randy Couture was there at OSU a long time ago, but as far as like this new wave of a lot of fighters going into it, I think that was a lot to do with it.”
Hendricks, Roller and the Rosholt brothers still regularly visited Stillwater during their MMA careers, either to watch duals or train for upcoming fights. Hendricks trained with Kyle Crutchmer before a title bout against Georges St.-Pierre. Crutchmer was redshirting that year but eventually became a three-time All-American before graduating in 2017. Today, Crutchmer is a rising star for Bellator MMA, still undefeated early in his career.
“I really believed that me and (Hendricks) were very similar in things that we do,” Crutchmer said. “I thought, ‘Well, if this guy's got to this level and is making this kind of money, then that's something that is very obtainable for me, so I'll probably end up giving it a shot,’ is what I was thinking while I was in college.”
Hendricks inspired Crutchmer, but Cormier opened doors for him, inviting him to train at American Kickboxing Academy, one of the most elite MMA gyms in the country in San Jose, California. This week, two of Crutchmer’s closest friends and former teammates, Jacobe Smith and Nick Piccininni, joined Crutchmer and Cormier at AKA to start their MMA careers after announcing they’d be pursuing the sport earlier this year.
“If you look at the schools right now, there's a lot of good schools, but the one that people want to go to is AKA,” Piccininni said. “It's the Oklahoma State of MMA.”
Crutchmer admitted he actually didn’t like Cormier after the first time they met because he felt Cormier blew him off. He still gives Cormier a hard time about that. Crutchmer never wanted to see Cormier fail inside the octagon, though, because of his OSU ties and, years later, Cormier was the one who called Crutchmer to invite him to AKA while another gym in California was recruiting Crutchmer.
“Once you wrestle for that program, you're pretty linked in to everybody,” Crutchmer said. “I've met guys from the past — Oklahoma State guys like Mark Munoz and guys like that — and once we meet, it's just like we can talk. There's just a similar attitude, and we understand what each other had to go through, because a lot of guys still around all this stuff wrestled under coach (John) Smith. Once you wrestled for him, you kind of develop this certain demeanor, and it shows with a lot of the guys that are out there. That's kind of why I went out to San Jose, because I knew I would be training with a guy from Oklahoma State. “
Supporting his guys
As the line of student-athletes exited OSU’s wrestling room to go run 10 sets of bleachers at Boone Pickens Stadium, wrestling coach John Smith halted Hendricks, who was always the last one to leave.
By this time, Hendricks was a two-time national champion and the standout for a wrestling program that had just won its fourth straight national title the season before in 2006.
Hendricks had created a habit of disobeying his Hall of Fame coach, though. Smith bet Hendricks he couldn’t finish 12 sets of bleachers before the others completed the required 10.
“You know what I’m gonna try to do?” Hendricks responded. “I’m gonna try to finish 13 before they finish their 10.”
“I love Smith,” Hendricks says now. “Me and him mesh really well. Some of the things that he tried to breed into my mind, it was already there through my dad, but it was the fact that if you're gonna do this to me, I'm gonna do this to prove you wrong. …
“That was our relationship. If Smith believes you can do something, with me, if he believed I could do something, I would prove him right in a way that I will do a little bit more. ‘Go run 20 stadiums.’ ‘Alright, I'll run 22.’ That was always my mentality, because if he sees it, and if he believes it, then I'm gonna prove him why he believes it.”
A bizarre aspect of OSU becoming an MMA pipeline is the creator of all these superstars isn't outspoken about the sport he’s pumping so much talent into. Every athlete interviewed for this story credited Smith for their success, even beyond their wrestling career. Smith, however, declined interview requests through OSU for this story.
“Don’t get me wrong, man, it just depends on the guy, I guess,” Crutchmer said of Smith. “Some guys I think he would like for them to stick around and wrestle longer. Some guys he thinks could be a really good coach.”
Crutchmer told Smith about his MMA plans at the wrestling banquet after his senior year. He had just wrestled at his first senior level tournament, where he didn’t have any success. Crutchmer remembers Smith telling him he’d always thought Crutchmer fit the mold of an MMA fighter.
“I know he's not always happy with it, but he's gonna support his guys no matter what,” Crutchmer said. “A lot of these dudes are grown ass men and that's just what guys have to do. They have to make these hard decisions. Some guys are not done competing, but they might not think that they have a shot at making a national team. Some guys might just not be ready to coach. You see a lot of guys that — not just Oklahoma State guys — that have success in college that never make a world team or Olympic team and just kind of spin their wheels and don't make very much money. It just depends, man.
“I think the guys that sign with MMA from Oklahoma State are guys that would be successful, and I don’t really know of any that have actually failed at MMA.”
Smith doesn't fail to support his former wrestlers, though, no matter what avenue they pursue after their college wrestling career.
He appeared on ESPN’s documentary about Cormier last year. He then made sure to find somewhere during a wrestling trip to watch Cormier’s title fight on TV. Smith has even attended Crutchmer’s fights.
Every fighter has always been welcomed back to Stillwater to visit or train. The fact Hendricks was able to return to train is what led to a starting wrestler from OSU’s past three classes pursuing MMA, beginning with Crutchmer.
There would probably be no MMA pipeline from OSU if not for that support.
“I tell everybody,” Hendricks said, “if you've survived five years with Coach Smith, there's not a lot of things you can't do.”
