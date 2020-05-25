...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN
ARKANSAS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...
SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY
HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 75 THROUGH
TONIGHT. AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES
ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE.
THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IF
IT FALLS ON AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN HEAVY RAIN THE PAST FEW DAYS.
* IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL
WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MAINSTEM RIVERS, WITH ADDITIONAL RIVER
FLOODING POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton waves to the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena during a pep rally on March 28, 2004. The day before, OSU defeated St. Joseph's to advance to the Final Four. Sutton, who coached four different programs to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday at age 84. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Former Oklahoma State and Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton passed away on Saturday at 84 years old, but the impact he left on his former players will continue to live on.
Sutton coached Oklahoma State teams to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004 after taking Arkansas to the Final Four in 1978. He won 806 career games at the Division I level and was named Associated Press Coach of the Year twice. Sutton took the Cowboys to 13 NCAA Tournaments in the 16 years he coached at OSU, but his former players remember him for much more than his accolades.
“He was a great basketball coach and he was an even better man,” said Doug Gottlieb, who played under Sutton from 1997 to the 1999-00 season. “…It was a life-changing experience to get the chance to play for that man in that arena and for my school. I feel forever indebted to him.”
Gottlieb’s father was an assistant coach under Sutton at Creighton and Gottlieb said there's no chance he goes to Oklahoma State if Sutton wasn’t there.
“The relationship with him meant everything,” Gottlieb said. “Even though we had a preexisting relationship because of my father, it was not like he was easy on me. He was hard as hell on me but coaches like that show who they care about because the second they stop driving you is the second they’ve kind of given up on you.”
Gottlieb’s former teammate, Brian Montonati, is currently the head coach at Owasso High School. Montonati said Sutton was a tough and demanding coach on and off the court, but the one thing Montonati said he loved most about Sutton was that his love was genuine.
“He genuinely cared about you as a person,” Montonati said of Sutton. “That didn’t stop when your eligibility ran out and you graduated. It continued through the years and your family. I was in Italy playing when my daughter was born. Coach wrote a long letter to her and sent a pair of baby Air Jordans. This was 16 years ago when a lot of people weren’t sending emails. It just showed how he cared. It wasn’t about you as a player but it was about the person that you were going to become, and then it became about your families.”
Montonati remembers having what he called a heated exchange with Sutton during his senior year at Oklahoma State. During that exchange Sutton told Montonati that he would always coach him as long as he was alive. Several years later, Montonati said that statement rang true.
“Even though he wasn’t able to communicate the last five years, there are things that would pop into my head that coach would say or coach would do for us on a daily basis,” Montonati said. “Especially being a head basketball coach now and the roles being reversed. I’m the leader of a program. There are a lot of things that I do with my guys that coach had done with us back in the day.”
One gratifying thing about playing for a demanding coach who didn’t shower his players with compliments is that his compliments held a lot of weight when they were handed out. One memory Gottlieb said sticks with him the most was when he came into Sutton’s office a couple of years after he finished playing.
Sutton introduced him as one of the smartest players he ever had and the only guy who ever got his marker (that Sutton used to draw plays with) at halftime (twice).
“He was a guy who was very thin on compliments in how he coached me and I was like, wow that is the greatest thing he’s ever said, and then he just kind of went about his business,” Gottlieb said. “…When he said that to me I just thought that was amazing. I think he wasn’t a huge compliment guy to most of his players and when we did get a compliment we just loved it.”
Sutton’s legacy was immortalized in early April when he was announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 It was Sutton’s seventh time being a finalist and finally getting in less than two months before his passing allowed him to leave this earth as a recognized Hall of Fame coach.
“I know what being in the Hall of Fame meant to coach and the Sutton family,” Montonati said. “But for him to finally get the call that he was well deserving of, I think it put him at peace. I speak for all his former players, I know we were very ecstatic when it came across and just happy and grateful that coach finally got his just due with the Hall of Fame. Knowing coach, I know what it meant for him to be included in the Hall of Fame. Not just for his sake, but for the programs that he coached, for his former players, his assistant coaches, his family and most important for Mrs. Sutton.”
Gottlieb said it meant everything to have Sutton included in the Hall of Fame before his passing but his only wish is that he could have seen Sutton accept the honor 10 years ago.
“He was a really funny and incredible storyteller and just a powerful orator,” Gottlieb said. “I’m not sure we have as many of them, especially in college basketball anymore. So I’m just a little bummed that people aren’t going to hear the magic of Eddie Sutton because he was more than just a basketball coach. He was a special person and personality in that he could leave everybody feeling better about themselves.”
Gallery: Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend
