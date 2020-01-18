WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Iowa State at OSU
2 p.m. Sunday • Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
OSU (11-5, 2-2 Big 12)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dennis 5-9 2.3 1.8
G de Sousa 6-0 4.3 1.8
F Mack 6-4 17.6 12.6
F Gray 6-1 19.9 4.7
C De Lapp 6-3 3.1 3.7
IOWA St. (9-6, 1-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Johnson 5-7 9.4 2.3
G Esp.-McG. 5-10 7.1 3.7
G Camber 5-10 2.9 2.9
F Scott 6-3 13.7 6.3
F Joens 6-0 21.9 10.1
Notes: Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray has scored at least 20 points in six of her last seven games. OSU leads the all-time series against the Cyclones 36-30 and is coming off a 70-63 win against Kansas State. ... Iowa State is on a three-game losing streak but has won four of the past five outings against the Cowgirls, including last year’s season sweep. The Cyclones have also won the past two games in Stillwater.