Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT... AT 651 PM CDT, A SHOWER WITH BRIEF HEAVY RAIN WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF BIXBY, MOVING SOUTH AT 10 MPH. THIS ACTIVITY HAS SHOWN SIGNS OF WEAK ROTATION WHICH COULD PRODUCE A BRIEF FUNNEL CLOUD. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... BIXBY...BALD HILL...LIBERTY AND HECTORVILLE.