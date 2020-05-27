...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT...
AT 651 PM CDT, A SHOWER WITH BRIEF HEAVY RAIN WAS LOCATED 4 MILES
SOUTH OF BIXBY, MOVING SOUTH AT 10 MPH. THIS ACTIVITY HAS SHOWN
SIGNS OF WEAK ROTATION WHICH COULD PRODUCE A BRIEF FUNNEL CLOUD.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
BIXBY...BALD HILL...LIBERTY AND HECTORVILLE.
Jaci Jones becomes the first OSU athlete to win Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year
Midfielder Jaci Jones became the first Oklahoma State athlete to win the Big 12 Conference Sportsperson of the Year award, it was announced Wednesday.
The award recognizes a male and a female student-athlete who excels in sportsmanship, community service and academics. Jones finished her senior season with 26 points on seven goals and 12 assists to lead the Cowgirl soccer team to a 16-3-3 record. She led the Big 12 and ranked 10th in the country in assists. Jones ranks fourth on OSU’s all-time assists list with 24. She also scored 18 career goals in 82 games for OSU.
She was an OSU team captain for three seasons. Jones was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team three times and was also named the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region second team in 2019. She earned the OSU Academic Achievement Award four times.
Jones also an avid volunteer while representing OSU. Some of her volunteer activities include Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, Coaches vs. Cancer and Stillwater Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Jones served as the OSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, Vice President and Community Service Chair.
A male and female Big 12 sportsperson of the year has been awarded each year since the 2000-01 season. The winners are selected by a media panel. Texas basketball player Andrew Jones won the men’s award.
🚨 Today, we reveal our 2019-2020 Sportspersons of the Year. 🚨
Up first, our Female Sportsperson of the Year. Check back at 4pm CT for the Male Sportsperson of the Year! pic.twitter.com/9HCJt1TrVM
