Oklahoma State women's soccer midfielder Jaci Jones became the first Oklahoma State athlete to ever win the Big 12 Conference female sportsperson of the year, it was announced Wednesday.
The award recognizes a student-athlete who excels in sportsmanship, community service and academics. Jones finished her senior season with 26 points on seven goals and 12 assists to help lead the Cowgirls to a 16-3-3 season. She led the Big 12 and ranked 10th in the country in assists. Jones ranks fourth on OSU’s all-time assists list with 24 total assists. She also scored 18 career goals in 82 games for OSU.
She was an OSU team captain for three seasons. Jones was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team three times and was also named the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region Second Team in 2019. She also earned the OSU Academic Achievement Award four times.
Jones was also an avid volunteer while representing OSU. Some of her volunteer activities include Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, Coaches vs. Cancer and Stillwater Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Jones served as the OSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, Vice President and Community Service Chair. A male and female Big 12 sportsperson of the year has been awarded each year since the 2000-01 season. The winners are selected by a media panel and the men’s winner will be announced at 4 p.m. today.
Featured sports video
A look at Oklahoma State's $60 million O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'BRATE STADIUM
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
O'Brate Stadium
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387