Jenks offensive tackle Logan Nobles was one of four recruits who committed to the Oklahoma State football 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Four-star recruits Blaine and Bryson Green and three-star recruit Cam Smith also committed to OSU on Wednesday.
“I’ve always been an Oklahoma State fan and it just felt right,” Nobles said. “I’ve always been told through this entire process to trust my gut. My gut led me to Oklahoma State.”
Nobles was a first-year starter at left tackle for Jenks last season after backing up current Arkansas offensive tackle Brady Latham as a sophomore. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said he talked with Nobles recently about his decision.
“I’m just super happy for him because he’s so excited about making the commitment and being a part of the Oklahoma State program,” Riggs said. “You could just tell in talking with him the excitement that he had.”
Nobles announced his commitment about a week after the Cowboys offered him a scholarship on June 2. Nobles said he feels he will fit in the Cowboys culture just fine.
“I know a couple of people down there,” Nobles said. “And when I was down there I was talking to other players that OSU has been talking to and I was bonding with them the five minutes I was there, also the coaches and everything. Everybody was really friendly.”
Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey and prospect analyst Robert Luce were the two main coaches who recruited Nobles. Nobles is joining an OSU team who’s offensive line helped running back Chuba Hubbard lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards.