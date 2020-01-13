Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) stiff-arm blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Debione Renfro (29) while carrying the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
The speculation about Chuba Hubbard’s decision to stay in Stillwater or to leave for the 2020 NFL draft could come to a close at 5 p.m. today.
The 6-foot-1 Canadian redshirt sophomore made a post on Twitter that said “5 p.m.” and nothing more. Hubbard’s tweet comes three days after he tweeted “you guys will hear from me within the next few days” in a tweet referencing his decision where he apologized for the long wait.
There was a high-level of speculation Hubbard was coming back for another season after OSU players and coaches, including head coach Mike Gundy, started tweeting the Canadian flag a couple of weeks ago.
Cowboys receiver Tylan Wallace already announced his intended return Jan. 1. The dynamic receiver-running back duo that ended with a Wallace season-ending injury could have another year if Hubbard decides to stay in college. Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards and became the second player in Oklahoma State history to reach 2,000 rushing yards.
It also helps that the new offensive coordinator is a familiar face for the OSU offense. It was announced on Monday that Kasey Dunn has been promoted from receivers and associate head coach to the offensive coordinator position. Dunn has been on the OSU coaching staff for nearly a decade and that streak will continue in his new role.
“We have been in Stillwater going on 10 years and have loved raising our family here and being part of the OSU community,” Dunn said in a press release from OSU. “We have an excellent returning cast of players and coaches and a supportive fan base, which makes this an exciting time for Cowboy football. I’m honored to get this opportunity and thankful to coach (Mike) Holder and coach Gundy.”
The Cowboys nearly lost Dunn to the offensive coordinator position at UNLV but Dunn had a change of heart and decided to stay. The former OSU offensive coordinator in Sean Gleeson left Stillwater to become the Rutgers offensive coordinator after one year with the Cowboys.
A look at Chuba Hubbard's career
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Chuba Hubbard in 2017
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2018
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
Chuba Hubbard in 2019
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387