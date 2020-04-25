Former Oklahoma State cornerback Kemah Siverand signed with the Seattle Seahawks shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, according to reports.
Siverand thanked the Seahawks organization on Twitter saying “All I asked for was an opportunity and I knew someone would believe in me!” The Seahawks have given Siverand his chance after no OSU player was selected for the first time since the 2008 draft.
Siverand finished with 11 total tackles and a forced fumble in eight games during his two-year career at OSU. He played three at Texas A&M before arriving in Stillwater. Former OSU cornerback A.J. Green was expected to be OSU’s only player selected in the draft, but his name was not called during the seven rounds. Green is expected to sign as a free agent soon.
Offensive linemen Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes, receiver Jordan McCray, kicker Matt Ammendola and linebacker Phillip Redwine-Bryant are also on the market as free agents.
A look at the career of A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
A.J. Green
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387