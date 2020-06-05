4-year timeline to OSU’s NCAA penalties
2015: According to court documents, Lamont Evans began communication with Christian Dawkins and a cooperating witness. Dawkins tells the cooperating witness that Evans is willing to receive bribes in exchange for steering athletes to the witness’s services, according to the court documents. Court documents also state that Dawkins was an employee of a sports management company.
On or around March 3, 2016: Evans, Dawkins and Munish Snood meet in South Carolina to discuss a player Evans could steer toward services of Snood and a cooperating witness.
April 4, 2016: Brad Underwood hires Evans as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State. Evans was at the University of South Carolina prior to joining the Cowboys.
April 19, 2016: Evans accepts $500 from the cooperating witness, according to court documents.
May 3, 2016: Evans speaks on the phone with the cooperating witness and agrees to be paid $2,000 a month.
On or around Aug. 18, 2016: Evans sends a text message to the cooperating witness that provided bank account information for an account in his wife’s name.
On or around Feb. 3, 2017: Evans receives a $2,000 payment while in West Virginia for an OSU game against the Mountaineers on Feb. 4, and he introduced a player to an adviser. According to court documents, the money had been provided by the FBI for the investigation.
March 24, 2017: Oklahoma State promotes Mike Boynton to head coach after Underwood leaves for Illinois, and Evans is promoted to associate head coach.
Sept. 26, 2017: It is announced that Evans is one of four college basketball assistant coaches charged in the FBI bribery and corruption investigation.
Sept. 28, 2017: Oklahoma fires Evans.
June 7, 2019: Evans is sentenced to three months in prison.
Nov. 22, 2019: Oklahoma State receives a notice of allegations from the NCAA for a Level I violation.
February 2020: Oklahoma State attends a hearing with the Committee of Infractions to dispute the Level I violation.
June 5, 2020: Oklahoma State receives a one-year postseason ban and a reduction of three total scholarships from 2020-21 through 2022-23.