On Saturday, for the seventh time since OSU athletic director Mike Holder introduced his “premium game” ticket policy, the Cowboys host a Bedlam football game at 55,509-seat Boone Pickens Stadium.
Since 2008, one OSU home game has been designated as the premium date on the schedule. For that premium game, OSU fans are admitted only if they have purchased a season ticket.
As of Monday, OSU’s 2019 season-ticket sales total was 46,963 – the sixth-highest total in program history. That means a limited number of Bedlam tickets are available. Essentially, it’s a one-game season ticket.
If purchased through Oklahoma State (okstate.com/tickets), prices start at $300. On ticketmaster.com (OSU’s official resale partner), prices start at $139 and the overall average of $203.
Consumers should not purchase any ticket designated as an OSU student ticket. That ticket is valid only when presented along with an Oklahoma State student ID.
For the 7 p.m. Saturday meeting of the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) and Cowboys (8-3, 5-3), OU was given 3,100 tickets.
OSU provides complimentary Bedlam tickets to high school coaches, visiting recruits and Cowboy players’ family members.