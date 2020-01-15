MANHATTAN, Kan. — Natasha Mack and Vivian Gray combined for 47 points Wednesday to lead Oklahoma State to a 70-63 victory over Kansas State in front of 3,346 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Mack had 24 points and eight rebounds; Gray contributed 23 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Cowgirls (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak.
It also was the 800th victory in coach Jim Littel’s career. He is 172-101 in nine years guiding OSU.
Gray, a 6-foot-1 junior forward who was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season, has scored in double figures in 41 consecutive games.
OSU returns home to take on Iowa State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Oklahoma st. 70, KANSAS ST. 63
Oklahoma St. 18 21 18 13 — 70
Kansas St. 16 15 11 21 — 63
OKLAHOMA STATE (11-5, 2-2): Mack 9-17 6-7 24, Gray 8-20 5-6 23, Dennis 1-2 0-0 2, Fields 0-5 0-2 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asberry 5-8 2-3 14, Winchester 2-4 0-0 4, de Sousa 0-1 2-4 2, Rodrigues 0-0 1-2 1, Gerlich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-24 70.
KANSAS STATE (7-7, 1-2): Williams 8-13 8-10 25, Harris 6-14 0-2 15, Lee 5-13 2-2 12, Carr 1-9 2-2 4, Beard 1-5 0-0 2, Simmons 0-2 2-4 2, Ebert 1-1 0-1 2, Macke 0-2 1-2 1, Goodrich 0-3 0-0 0, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-23 63.
3-point goals: OSU 4-15 (Asberry 2-5, Gray 2-6, de Sousa 0-1, Fields 0-2); KSU 4-17 (Harris 3-7, Williams 1-2, Simmons 0-2, Goordich 0-2, Carr 0-4). Rebounds: OSU 35 (Mack 8); KSU 44 (Lee 10). Assists: OSU 21 (Gray 4, Asberry 4); KSU 13 (Harris 3). Total fouls: OSU 23; KSU 22. Fouled out: OSU, De Lapp, Winchester. A: 3,346.