STILLWATER — Oklahoma overcame 30 turnovers by going on a 14-1 run in the final two minutes for a comeback victory at Oklahoma State on Wednesday in the first Bedlam women’s matchup of the season.
Tatum Veitenheimer inbounded the ball from the side of the court with 3.6 seconds left and found Madi Williams under the basket for a layup that gave OU a two-point lead with 1.8 seconds left. Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Sooners (8-6, 1-1 Big 12) held on for a 77-75 victory.
Williams scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half.
“I don’t think there is anything that I can say that’s going to give that basketball game the justice that it deserves,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “It was an unbelievable women’s basketball game, aside from us turning it over 30 times. That’s the way women’s basketball in the Big 12 Conference is. It’s just tough.”
OSU (10-4, 1-1) took a 74-61 lead with 2:18 remaining before Taylor Robertson was fouled on a made 3-point shot that sparked the 14-1 run for the Sooners. Robertson missed the free throw, but an offensive rebound by Williams allowed Gabby Gregory to cut the OSU lead to 74-67 with another 3-point basket.
The Sooners cut the lead by another two points after an OSU turnover. Micah Dennis was fouled on the next possession and hit 1-of-2 free throws before the Sooners knocked down two more 3-pointers to tie the game at 75-75 with 31 seconds left.
OU shot 63% from deep behind Robertson, who shot 7-of-11 from 3-point range on her way to scoring a game-high 25 points. She scored six of the Sooners’ final 14 points. Ana Llanusa added 20 points.
“The game was just kind of going slow, and I just didn’t want to rush,” Robertson said of her shooting. “(I) was just trying to take it patient and read to see what the defense did and then just react to it.”
OSU called a timeout with 25 seconds left and had a chance to take the lead with the score still tied at 75. The Cowgirls ran the shot clock down and Gray had to force up a shot that missed and was rebounded by the Sooners. An inadvertent whistle stopped the clock right before OU signaled for a timeout with 3.6 seconds left and that was more than enough time for the Sooners to score the winning basket.
Gray led OSU with 22 points and Natasha Mack had 18 points and 14 rebounds, but they were a combined 16-for-46 from the field. The teams split last year’s Bedlam games, but the Cowgirls came into Wednesday having won three of the previous four games in Stillwater.
OU’s win alsosnapped a four-game winning streak by the Cowgirls and handed them their first loss in over a month.
“Obviously, this one hurts a lot,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “We put ourselves in position to win a basketball game and I’ve got to do a better job of helping our kids finish games out. … We had a collapse at the end and we gave up 30 points in the fourth quarter. Give credit to Oklahoma, they hung in there.”
Robertson’s solid shooting in the first half kept the Sooners close after OSU jumped out to an early 11-4 lead in the first quarter. The Cowgirls forced 19 OU turnovers in the first half but Robertson’s 14 first-half points on four made 3-pointers kept the Sooners afloat.
OU also held Mack and Gray to a combined 5-of-22 from the field in the first half. The Cowgirls only converted on six of their 14 free-throws in the first two quarters but still managed to head into the locker room with a 34-29 halftime lead. Mack shot 6-of-10 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to protect the OSU lead.
OKLAHOMA 77, OKLAHOMA ST. 75
OU 17 12 18 30 — 77
OSU 21 13 19 22 — 75
Oklahoma (8-6, 1-1): Simpson 0-3 2-2 2, Gregory 3-6 2-2 10, Llanusa 7-12 5-6 20, Williams 8-16 0-0 18, Robertson 9-14 0-1 25, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-0 2-2 , Murcer 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Williston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-13 77.
Oklahoma State (10-4, 1-1): De Lapp 2-3 0-4 4, Mack 9-20 0-0 18, Gray 7-26 6-8 22, Dennis 2-5 3-7 8, de Sousa 7-11 0-0 15, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Fields 1-2 2-2 4, Asberry 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-72 11-21 75.
3-point goals: OU 12-19 (Robertson 7-11, Gregory 2-3, Williams 2-3, Llanusa 1-2); OSU 4-8 (Gray 2-5, Dennis 1-1, de Sousa 1-1, Mack 0-1). Rebounds: OU 40 (Simpson 11); OSU 33 (Mack 14). Assists: OU 16 (Veitenheimer 4); OSU 20 (Gray 6). Total fouls: OU 19; OSU 15. Fouled out: OU, Llanusa. A: 2,558.