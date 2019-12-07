MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wichita State at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. Sunday • Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPNU, KFAQ-1170
WICHITA STATE (7-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Stevenson 6-3 13.5 5.1
G Etienne 6-1 10.5 1.4
G Burton 6-4 10.3 3.1
F Wade 6-6 9.8 6.5
C Echenique 6-11 8.8 5.3
OKLAHOMA STATE (7-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Waters 6-6 14.0 5.4
G Harris Jr. 6-3 3.4 1.0
G Dziagwa 6-4 10.1 1.5
F McGriff 6-7 10.4 6.3
F Anei 6-10 11.8 6.6
Notes: For the first time this season, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton will be able to see how his team responds after a loss. Sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele didn’t play in Wednesday’s 81-74 loss to Georgetown because of an illness. Freshman Chris Harris Jr. got the first start of his career and OSU has him in the projected starting lineup for Sunday. ...Wichita State also only has one loss. The Shockers lost to West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge championship before bouncing back with a 95-69 win against Central Arkansas.