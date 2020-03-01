The No. 19 Oklahoma State men's tennis team took its first home loss of the season on Sunday, 4-3 to No. 17 Wake Forest in Stillwater.
OSU (8-2) earned the doubles point, but Wake Forest (8-3) would rally to claim four of the six singles matches. The Cowboys picked up singles wins from Dominik Kellovsky and Emile Hudd, both in straight sets.
Tied at 3, Wake Forest's Bar Botzer edged OSU's Matej Vocel in three sets -- 6-7(4-7), 7-5, 7-5 -- for the match clincher.
The Cowboys will face California on Friday in La Jolla, California.