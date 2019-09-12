Midnight memories: From peanut butter sandwiches in the locker room to a battle of the bands in the Reynolds Center, an oral history of the rain-delayed 2011 OSU-Tulsa football game

Every lightning strike drew miserable groans on that rainy evening.
The 2011 football game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa was already going to have a later-than-usual 9:10 p.m. kickoff.
But no one expected this.
Shortly before kickoff, storms rolled through Tulsa. Lightning presented a danger and sent both teams scurrying toward the locker room.
Fans who spent $95 a ticket — then the highest TU football price in history — evacuated Chapman Stadium for safety in their vehicle or the Reynolds Center.
The rain would calm, then, suddenly, another bolt of lightning would force another 30-minute delay.
As the clock neared 11, administrators started heading toward tough decisions. How long could everyone wait? Could a postponed game be rescheduled?
As the teams get reacquainted this Saturday, let’s look back at the 2011 game which isn’t memorable for the outcome (a 59-33 win by OSU) but for when it started (12:16 a.m.) and when it ended (3:35 a.m.)
“The sun was coming up when I got to my house (in Stillwater),” OSU play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker said. “I remember being exhausted, but also remember saying to myself, ‘Did we really just do this?’”
Oklahoma State was playing its first game at Tulsa since 2000. For the folks on 11th and Harvard, it was an exciting time. But the game was scheduled for 9:15 p.m., which was extremely late for a contest at TU.
Russ Anderson, Conference USA assistant commissioner for football: “At the time when we had our television contract with Fox, there were several games that fit into that late window on Saturday. Even though it was in the central time zone, that game fell into that window.”
Bubba Cunningham, former Tulsa athletic director: “We didn’t like the scheduled (9:15 p.m. start). Television set our times and we didn’t have much of a choice.”
Bruce Howard, Tulsa play-by-play announcer: “The start of the 2011 season was part of a brutal schedule that included No. 1 OU and No. 4 Boise State on the road and No. 7 OSU at home. It made sense that the best chance for a signature victory would be the game against the Cowboys.”
Trent Dupy, former Tulsa center: “Growing up I always knew I wanted to play big-time football against the best competition and having the opportunity to play OSU at home was just icing on the cake. I was definitely excited about the opportunity to play them at home.”
Bill Blankenship, former Tulsa coach: “Knowing that we were going to get Oklahoma State at home, that was certainly something that everybody pointed to as far as one of the events that you want to be a part of. I was just trying to figure out how to get first downs.”
Ron Thulin, who started his career as an Oklahoma City broadcaster and called the OSU-TU game for Fox Sports Net: “I had two conferences and two teams that I loved. The preparation was fun that week. I’ve known coach (Mike) Gundy since he was in high school …for somebody who has some Oklahoma ties, it was a real special game to prepare for.”
As the teams started pregame warmups and fans began settling inside the stadium, storms were brewing northwest of Tulsa. It started to get the attention of athletic administrators.
James Aydelott, Fox 23 chief meteorologist: “We had a tornado warning in Osage County around 8 p.m. or so. The storms rolled into Tulsa just after 9 p.m. No tornado warnings, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning.”
Ross Parmley, former Tulsa assistant athletic director in charge of game operations: "We knew a big storm was going to hit at some point. We didn’t know what time that would be. As the kickoff got close, we were told, ‘OK, it’s going to be in about 10 or 15 minutes.’"
Dave Hunziker, Oklahoma State play-by-play announcer: “We were really keeping a close eye on the weather. We were not only talking to listeners at home, but OSU fans who were attending the game. We felt the need to communicate safety and weather information with them and we did.”
Mike Harris, OSU fan: “The thing I remember most about that game was the delayed response from the crowd when the ‘Severe Weather Warning — Seek Shelter Immediately’ announcement flashed on the Chapman Stadium video board, particularly among Oklahoma State fans, who immediately turned to the nearest Tulsa fans as if to ask if it were a real message or just part of TU’s pregame hype video.”
Blankenship: “At the time, I remember it was kind of a pop-up deal that was over west Tulsa and looked like it was going to be something that might blow through pretty quick. … We got pretty much our pregame almost done and we had to go back to the locker room.”
Aydelott: “We kept getting redevelopment on the back side of the storm complex, which isn't unusual in these events. The redeveloping storms just kept cranking out lightning within the zone that prevented the game from starting.”
The storms hit Chapman Stadium. As the teams and fans evacuated and found shelter, officials started monitoring the weather. Each time a lightning strike would be near the stadium, the kickoff would be pushed back 30 minutes. While fans kept themselves entertained, staff members fed players to keep their energy up.
Bill Haisten, Tulsa World columnist: “Around the time that the game was scheduled to begin, there was a cloud-to-ground lightning strike that was very close to the stadium. Like, no more than 200 or 300 yards away. You can play football in the rain, but nothing happens when there’s lightning. I knew there would be a delay — and possibly a lengthy delay. I didn’t expect three hours.”
Deion Imade, former OSU player: “To this day, every time I see (former OSU safety) Zack Craig I make sure and tell him to tell his mom thank you for running to the store for the whole team to grab white bread and a bunch of jars of peanut butter and jelly. I’ve never been a fan of the sandwich — it’s not that I dislike them; it’s just nothing that I’ve ever had a craving for.”
Trey Watts, former Tulsa player: “We listened to music. We talked to each other. We almost felt a little bad for (OSU) because Tulsa’s away locker room is not very big. It most have been a whole lot worse for them. They are sitting in a tiny, tiny locker room under the stadium.”
Mike Gundy, OSU coach: “You’re in a small, cramped, hot, sweaty … the humidity in that locker room was probably 95 percent.”
Former OSU band member Blake Schaich: ”All 250 of us in the band moved inside the Reynolds Center. … It seems like we were waiting in there forever with a storm hitting Tulsa one after another. We started to play some music in the stands, including the OSU Trilogy (our fight songs) and our halftime show. The color guard and drum line did their routine on the court surface as the rest of the band played in the stands taking up a full section on the southeast corner of Reynolds.”
Harris: ”The schools’ marching bands were sitting opposite each other inside the Reynolds Center. I’m not sure which one started it, but they eventually started an impromptu ‘Battle of the Bands’ that began with music and eventually escalated to them performing skits and all the other sorts of things you see baseball teams doing during a rain delay.”
David DeShane, Tulsa fan: “We ended up going into the Mabee Gym with a lot of other people and just had a great time just talking and just passing the time. We were all getting so tired. It was like a campout. We were so tired, but it was a lot of fun.”
Imade: “As two hours passed sitting in that hot, sweaty visitors’ locker room and I see all my teammates starting to take off their shoulder pads, I looked around and said, ‘Ain’t no way we playing this game.’ So I decided to join them and take off my pads — which is almost impossible to get on in the first place with the tight jerseys that we wear nowadays — and enjoy a couple of PB&J sandwiches as we watched the Oklahoma-Florida State game on our phones in the locker room.”
If the game was played, it was going to continue to be broadcast on national TV. During a three-hour wait, Fox had to keep in touch with its viewers while both radio teams put in plenty of overtime.
Thulin: “We had to keep doing updates every 15 minutes on Fox, so I couldn't leave. It wasn’t like I could walk around. They would take a wide shot and I would say it’s still raining and we hope to have a kickoff. We did it every 15 minutes and sometimes even shorter than that. But I never thought there’d be a game.”
Howard: “We counted lightning strikes, knowing that every time we saw one, the clock would start again, and the game was delayed even further. Somehow we were able to stay on the air, hoping upon hope that the game would be played.”
Hunziker: “We were on the air live from start to finish, from 7 p.m. to roughly 4 a.m. But there was so much to talk about — the weather, what the fans in Tulsa were doing (we were receiving texts), what the players were doing, and, as the delay just kept going on, we started to talk about the possibility that the game may be postponed or perhaps not even played. (Sideline reporter) Robert Allen did a great job of reporting activities in the locker room: players going to the concession stand and eventually, the coaches’ wives going to a nearby store to get peanut butter, jelly and bread for sandwiches.”
Howard: “Broadcasting in an empty stadium during a storm was strange, bordering on surreal. At any rate, we did everything from updating weather reports, interviewing reporters, extending interviews. … The lesson from the four-hour pregame show, and possible delays by weather, was this: We have now produced edited “Classic Games” — historic TU games — which we now have ready to air if we have a long delay. We also now have radio coaches shows from the previous Monday available to us as well.”
Don Tomkalski, TU sports information director: “The lone fan who was sitting in the stands with a rain jacket on kept some of our interest (in the press box), just trying to figure out, when is this guy going to leave — or isn't he going to leave? That was the fun part of it. Then as it was getting later, it was like, are we going to get this game in?”
There was a tragic moment during the weather delay. Glenn Spencer had to immediately leave to tend to his ill wife Angela, who would pass away during that time after a long-time battle with heart disease.
Gundy: “I think it was right during the delay, when somebody told me (about Spencer’s wife). … Was it difficult? Yes. Obviously we sent Glenn. He left. And then it is difficult because we had been close with her during that process. It’s a long, long story, but she had become close with our group during that process. So it was difficult."
Mike Holder, OSU athletic director: “It was brutal. His whole family was a big part of what we were doing. She’d been sick for a long time and they had to deal with that.”
Haisten: “Within a couple of hours after getting home (after the game), I received the notification that Glenn Spencer’s wife had passed away during that Saturday night. I felt sick for Glenn — one of my favorite coaches to have worked with, ever.”
As the clocked ticked toward midnight, it looked likely the game would not be played. But the lightning stopped and a game was played.
Cunningham: “Coach Holder and I did have a conversation and said we wouldn’t start after midnight as time went on. But once we started to warm up prior to midnight, we said to let’s go ahead and play it. We wanted to play. I hated to cancel the game. … We were 10 or 15 minutes away.”
Holder: “Multiple times, I think the final decision was in doubt. But Bubba, just like me, was committed to doing everything possible to try to get the game in. The last thing you want is a cancellation. … (12:16 a.m.) is about three hours past my bedtime and we’re starting a football game.”
Blankenship: “It’s 12:16 a.m. and you go into football mode. You don’t care what time it is. … The adrenaline just starts flowing.”
Dupy: “The amount of adrenaline an individual has prior to a game definitely was amplified and carried the players through the game. I think it was tougher on our fans and families who waited out the storms in the elements than the players and I am thankful for every one of them that showed how much they cared about the players and the University of Tulsa to stick it out to the end.”
Oklahoma State was never threatened during the game, which played to a national broadcast that including full media timeouts in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Thulin: “It was 1:30 in the morning and I get a text from my oldest daughter, who says, ‘Just to prove that I do watch your games, I’m watching it on tape delay on Fox.’ I text her and said, ‘No, it’s live.’ Then my youngest daughter texts me and asked if I am serious. They couldn’t believe that I was still there. My color analyst was losing steam. I thought we were going to have to do a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ and prop him up.”
Blankenship: “I remember just going crazy on the referees. It was 3 a.m. and we’re still taking TV timeouts? There’s nobody possibly watching this game and we have to take TV timeouts.”
Gundy: “I asked the referee if he had any control over (TV timeouts) and he said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘You think anybody’s watching? Nobody’s watching the game, much less during the timeout.’”
Schaich: “I honestly can’t remember much about the game itself other than OSU winning. We still performed our halftime show ... at 2 a.m. Pretty sure it was still raining, too. When it was all said and done, we loaded the buses and headed back to Stillwater and I slept the entire way.”
The game ended at 3:37 a.m. Both schools had their postgame news conferences and headed home. Everyone shared a long night and a memorable story.
Cunningham: “When I look back at it on the following day, I realize that we had game cancellation insurance and I think I had insured it for more than we actually made on the game.”
Anderson: “I had a 7:30 a.m. flight back to Dallas. I did a little work in the press box, went back to my hotel and grabbed my bag that I never opened. I just went straight to the airport.”
Parmley: “I got home at 5:30 a.m. With Bubba’s leadership, you are evaluated and doing a self-assessment of what we handled the situation and what we can do better. … It was a good learning experience.”
Blankenship: “Coaches love to tell stories and we love to have those unique moments … that game and the peanut-butter sandwiches.”
Holder: “I’m very excited to go back to Tulsa (to play this weekend). I think it’s great for both schools and at least we get to start at 2:30 p.m. If we have weather this weekend, we’ve got a chance to get it done before midnight.”