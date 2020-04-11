Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call on Tuesday and his comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic drew a lot of criticism.
Gundy released a statement on Saturday apologizing for his comments.
“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in the statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”
Gundy shared his optimistic timetable of having players resume football activities as early as May 1 during the teleconference call. His comments triggered OSU to issue a statement the same day and now Gundy has issued a statement of his own.
