During a one-hour teleconference with media members on Tuesday, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy spoke publicly for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the suspension or cancellation of all college sports activity.
Gundy spoke with statistical detail about the impact of the virus, expressed support of state and national leaders, and discussed the academic and training status of his players.
The Gundy plan: That by May 1, medical testing can be conducted with his assistant coaches and support personnel. When those people are cleared and get approval to resume work at Boone Pickens Stadium, the players would be tested and, ultimately, return to Stillwater for a summer of conditioning.
“We’re going to play a game on Sept. 3,” Gundy said, “so our job is to get our players ready.”
Highlights from Gundy’s exchange with reporters:
From Gundy’s opening statement
“I think it’s important that we continue to stay safe. Everybody’s getting a little bit of cabin fever. Obviously, I’m not a guy who likes to stay home. My ranch has helped me. I’ve been able to farm, which has kept me busy. I have teen-aged boys at home, and it’s not easy to keep young people at home. I think we have to follow what the president says (about social distancing).
“We’re going to flatten this curve. It’s already starting a little bit across the country. The curve is going to flatten so we can get our state back to work.”
Gundy on Oklahoma’s coronavirus statistics
"There are about (1,500 coronavirus) cases in the state of Oklahoma. I want to know how many of those now are out of the dark. People (report) that there are around (400 hospitalized patients in Oklahoma). How many of those are out of the hospital? What are we down to now? Are there 100 people in the hospital? Are there 150? How many of the 1,300 are free of the virus? Those are the numbers I want to see, so that we can start to instill confidence in the people in Oklahoma and across the country, and get moving and back to an everyday, normal life.”
On the performance of state and national leaders
“The people of Oklahoma have done a good job of not finger-pointing and complaining. As I watch people across the country, I see a lot of that. I’m not sure what our goal is there. It doesn’t do any good.
“There’s not anybody, in my opinion, who could have been prepared for (the coronavirus outbreak). I know Gov. (Kevin) Stitt is responsible for the state of Oklahoma, and I think he’s done a fantastic job. I’ve seen where some people said, ‘Well, he wasn’t prepared for this or that.’ I want to know one person who was anywhere near prepared for what we’re going through right now. On a national level, the president (and medical advisers), they’re doing a great job. There’s no way (Donald Trump) could have been prepared for this.
“We all need to work together and be problem solvers instead of problem creators, and just move forward and do the best we can. Maybe we can be better prepared for something like this later, but there’s not any leader who could have prepared for what we’re going through right now.”
On OSU’s players
“Our players are doing very well. Our administration asked me to keep the players (at their homes), if possible. It’s better if they are at home with families versus being on campus. We have around 105 players, and we have only three that are on campus right now.”
On trusting his players to stay in shape while not on campus
“Our culture is to take care of yourself. From the day that a young man walks onto our campus, and until he leaves, we instill in him that we’re going to give you way more than you’re ever going to get for the rest of your life. You’re getting a free education, free food (and) free housing. You have a nutritionist and you have academic support. You get all the gear you would need, but you need to take care of yourself. That’s what college is all about – we’re developing young men.
“If a guy doesn’t want to train, run, stay in shape and keep his strength levels up, he’s not going to do it, anyway. When we get the players back . . . we’re going to know who trained. We’ll learn a lot about the culture of Oklahoma State football.”
On the importance of football at a school that he says has an athletics budget of $77 million
“Football brings in like $36 million and basketball brings in ($4 million). And then you (make) $37 million on (football) suites and ticket sales. About 90% of the budget is (generated) by football.”
On the possibility of playing televised games in empty stadiums
“Everybody needs to see football. Even if you watch it on TV it’s going to make people feel better. We’re trying to find a way to pay everybody’s salary and keep the economy going. If you’re paying salaries and people are working, then you’re keeping the economy going and it gives us the best chance as a state to stay on our feet. If you have to play with zero people – which I don’t think is going to happen – yes, you play.”
On the possibility of pay cuts for college coaches
“I’m sure those discussions are taking place by people that have to make those decisions. I personally don’t want to get involved in that. It’s too early for me. Let’s see where we’re at in about six weeks before we start to get to a point where we have to make really, really drastic decisions.”
On Eddie Sutton having been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
“The Eddie Sutton situation was awesome. He should have been in 10 years ago. We all know that. . . When he was here, toward the end of his (OSU) career, I used to go over and just sit and watch practice. . . . What I learned is that you don’t have to yell and scream to coach. You can talk normal and teach. . . . He could just tell his players, ‘If you just do what I tell you, you’ll be a better basketball player.’ I have actually learned a lot from him. Those times were very special to me as a coach. I was very glad that I was smart enough to go sit and watch him just coach in practice.”
Gundy on his recent television viewing habits
“I’ve watched Dateline 2020. All of those true-life stories – I’ve kind of gotten into those now. I don’t do a lot of Netflix because my 15 year-old has gotten back into Fortnite because (there is no school). We’re driving him crazy because he can’t go anywhere. Normally, I only allow him to play it for like an hour, when the sun goes down, but now I’ve let him play it because he’s got to have something to do. So he’s using all of our juice on our wifi. If I were to hit Netflix, it just buffers because he’s pulling all of the good stuff up there (while) playing Fortnite.”
