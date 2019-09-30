Muldrow girls basketball standout Taylen Collins apparently is ready to follow her father to Stillwater.
The 6-foot-1 senior said Sunday that she has committed to playing basketball at Oklahoma State University, following an official visit.
Her father, Terry Collins, started on the Cowboys' 1995 Final Four men's basketball team, and is Muldrow's current boys basketball coach.
"Something exciting has happened," trumpeted the TeamCollins twitter account, along with pictures of Collins in an OSU Cowgirls uniform.
She chose the Cowgirls over four other finalists -- Arizona State, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M. She plans to sign during the November early-signing period, her mother said last week.
Collins averaged 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.7 steals and nearly a blocked shot per game last season, leading the Bulldogs to the Tournament of Champions title and 4A state runner-up finish. It was the program's first appearance in a state final in 33 years.
Collins, considered an elite talent since her freshman season, has 1,310 points, 627 rebounds, 198 assists, 247 steals over three seasons.