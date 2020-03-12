NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments Thursday, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
According to a release from the NCAA, the decision "is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
On Wednesday, the NCAA had announced the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance.
The NCAA's decision to cancel its remaining championships came after the Big 12 Conference and the American Athletic Conference canceled their basketball tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the rest of the Power 5 conferences, Big Ten, AAC, SEC and Pac-12, called off their conferences tournaments and began canceling other spring sports before the NCAA's announcement.
Oral Roberts men’s basketball coach Paul Mills tweeted Thursday morning the team rejected an invitation to play in a postseason tournament because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
A university official said the invitation was for the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), which is hosted on campus sites.
The Big 12 played two games Wednesday and had four scheduled Thursday inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Cowboys, who defeated Iowa State on Wednesday, were scheduled to play top-seeded Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Oklahoma was set to play West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, all Big 12 Conference championship competitions will be suspended until April 15. That includes the gymnastics championship that was scheduled for March 21 and the equestrian championships scheduled for March 27.
The Big 12 announced later Thursday it was suspending all regular-season competitions, on-and-off campus recruiting and out-of-season practices until March 29.
The American Athletic Conference announced it was suspending its spring sports effective immediately until further notice.
"The University of Tulsa athletics fully sports the American Athletic Conference decision to suspend all spring sports competition, TU director of athletics Derrick Gragg said in a statement. "It is our highest priority at Tulsa to ensure the safety, health and well being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."
Also, the SEC said it was suspending competition until March 30 and the Pac-12 and the AAC announced all conference sporting events are canceled indefinitely. The Summit League announced the suspension of regular season competitions for all league members on their campuses through March 30.
“(Gymnastics and equestrian) will both be canceled," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. "And in mid-April, we’ll take a read of the circumstance and make decisions on the rest of the championships from there.”
Bowlsby met with the athletic directors three hours before the scheduled 11:30 a.m. Thursday tipoff of Texas vs. Texas Tech. He said there wasn’t much time to discuss spring football.
The University of Kansas announced on Twitter it was canceling all athletic travel indefinitely and all home and away athletic events have been suspended indefinitely.
The University of Tulsa was scheduled to open AAC play Friday in Fort Worth against the Memphis-East Carolina winner.
“The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”
TU was the tournament’s No. 3 seed after finishing in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the shared regular-season championship.
The AAC women's tournament was played last week with UConn defeating Temple. The Big 12 men and women were to be played this weekend in Kansas City with the women playing at Municipal Auditorium.
The cancellations come less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Wednesday's Utah-Oklahoma City game at Chesapeake Arena was called off moments before it was set to start.
Major League Baseball, National League Hockey and Major League Soccer have each suspended all operations. The National Football League canceled its owners meetings, which were scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida.
The United Soccer League, which FC Tulsa is a member of, announced that it’s suspending its season for at least 30 days because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in the press release. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”
The press release went on to say, “When appropriate, the league will provide additional updates on the continuation of the 2020 Championship season and very much appreciates the continued support of USL Championship fans across the country.”
FC Tulsa was scheduled to have its first home game since undergoing new ownership and a rebrand at 7 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the ECHL announced it was suspending its season until further notice. The Tulsa Oilers were scheduled to play at Kansas City on Friday and Sunday and against Kansas City at the BOK Center on Saturday night.
Other college events in Oklahoma that were canceled:
* The Cowgirl Invitational softball tournament
* OSU men's tennis match against Tulsa and Abilene Christian in Stillwater
* OSU weekend baseball series versus Fresno State in Stillwater
* OU football media availability in Norman
Also canceled:
* Oklahoma Soccer Association is suspending games played in state-run leagues through March 22.
World sports writers Kelly Hines, Frank Bonner and Dekota Gregory contributed to this story
Gallery: OSU defeats Iowa State in opening Big 12 Tournament game