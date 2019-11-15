STILLWATER -- Senior Claire Glantz scored in the 69th minute and the Oklahoma State defense made it stand up Friday night in a 1-0 victory over South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship at Neal Patterson Stadium.
Freshman Olyvia Dowell got her team-high eighth assist on what was Glantz's second goal of the season.
The Cowgirls (16-2-3) advances to the second round next week against the winner of the Saturday game between California and Santa Clara.
OSU 1, SO. DAKOTA ST. 0
SDSU;0;0;--;0
OSU;0;1;--;1
Goal: Claire Gantzer (Olyvia Dowell), 69th minute. Saves: SDSU, Maggie Smither 5; OSU, Dani Greenlee 3.