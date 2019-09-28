72-minute lightning delay
Midway through the second quarter of Oklahoma State’s game against Kansas State, a lightning delay disrupted play for 1 hour, 12 minutes. Most of the fans left the stadium to take cover from rain.
It was the first weather delay for an OSU game since Sept. 17, 2016, when play was suspended for almost two hours during the Cowboys’ 45-38 win against Pittsburgh at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Musical chairs up front
OSU played without injured tackles Teven Jenkins and Dylan Galloway, so the starting offensive line looked almost entirely different: left tackle Bryce Bray; left guard Marcus Keyes; center Ry Schneider; right guard Johnny Wilson; and right tackle Hunter Anthony. Of those, Keyes was the only starter at the same position as the previous week.
On the other side of the line, defensive end Tyler Lacy was sidelined and Israel Antwine received his first start after making his debut last week at Texas.
Ending a Wildcat streak
In three games before Saturday, K-State had a first-quarter scoring advantage of 34-0. In the first quarter Saturday, the Cowboys produced a 25-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola and a 3-yard touchdown catch from Spencer Sanders to Logan Carter.
The TD was the first in seven games by a Cowboy back, dating to Carter’s score against West Virginia last season.
Another sellout crowd
The Boone Pickens Stadium attendance was 55,509. For each of the first two home games — vs. McNeese and Kansas State — OSU had a capacity crowd. There was only one sellout last season (for the homecoming victory over Texas).
Local high school players in attendance
Among invited high school recruits for Saturday’s game were Bishop Kelley safety Zach Middleton, Bixby wide receiver Brennan Presley and Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski. Middleton and Presley have committed to OSU.
Cowboys back in black
The OSU uniform combination featured black helmets, black jerseys and orange pants. The Cowboys wore black jerseys for the first time since New Year’s Eve, when they defeated Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl.
In five consecutive home games against K-State, OSU’s players have worn black jerseys.
Wallace again hits 100
OSU receiver Tylan Wallace surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third game this season and the 10th game in his career.
Wallace, a junior, is tied with Marcell Ateman (2013-17) for fifth place on the OSU all-time list of 100-yard receiving games. James Washington (2014-17) tops the list with 21 career 100-yard games.