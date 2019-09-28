2019-09-29 sp-osufoot 023

OSU’s spirit rider and bullet honor Boone Pickens during Oklahoma State’s game vs. No. 24 Kansas State. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

72-minute lightning delay

Midway through the second quarter of Oklahoma State’s game against Kansas State, a lightning delay disrupted play for 1 hour, 12 minutes. Most of the fans left the stadium to take cover from rain.

It was the first weather delay for an OSU game since Sept. 17, 2016, when play was suspended for almost two hours during the Cowboys’ 45-38 win against Pittsburgh at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Musical chairs up front

OSU played without injured tackles Teven Jenkins and Dylan Galloway, so the starting offensive line looked almost entirely different: left tackle Bryce Bray; left guard Marcus Keyes; center Ry Schneider; right guard Johnny Wilson; and right tackle Hunter Anthony. Of those, Keyes was the only starter at the same position as the previous week.

On the other side of the line, defensive end Tyler Lacy was sidelined and Israel Antwine received his first start after making his debut last week at Texas.

Ending a Wildcat streak

In three games before Saturday, K-State had a first-quarter scoring advantage of 34-0. In the first quarter Saturday, the Cowboys produced a 25-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola and a 3-yard touchdown catch from Spencer Sanders to Logan Carter.

The TD was the first in seven games by a Cowboy back, dating to Carter’s score against West Virginia last season.

Another sellout crowd

The Boone Pickens Stadium attendance was 55,509. For each of the first two home games — vs. McNeese and Kansas State — OSU had a capacity crowd. There was only one sellout last season (for the homecoming victory over Texas).

Local high school players in attendance

Among invited high school recruits for Saturday’s game were Bishop Kelley safety Zach Middleton, Bixby wide receiver Brennan Presley and Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski. Middleton and Presley have committed to OSU.

Cowboys back in black

The OSU uniform combination featured black helmets, black jerseys and orange pants. The Cowboys wore black jerseys for the first time since New Year’s Eve, when they defeated Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl.

In five consecutive home games against K-State, OSU’s players have worn black jerseys.

Wallace again hits 100

OSU receiver Tylan Wallace surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third game this season and the 10th game in his career.

Wallace, a junior, is tied with Marcell Ateman (2013-17) for fifth place on the OSU all-time list of 100-yard receiving games. James Washington (2014-17) tops the list with 21 career 100-yard games.

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452