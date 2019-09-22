The 14th-ranked Oklahoma State women's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Southern Methodist Sunday at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU (7-0-2) took a 1-0 lead on Kim Rodriguez's goal in the 36th minute, and pushed the margin to 2-0 when Grace Yochum scored in the 50th minute. SMU (7-1-1) got a goal by Celiana Torres at the 59-minute mark, but the Cowgirls looked like they would still hold on for the win. The Mustangs found the equalizer in regulation, though, as Isabelle Nashmi converted from 22 yards out with just one second remaining.
Both teams had chances in the overtime periods, but neither could find the net. SMU outshot OSU, 10-9.