In a battle of top-10 wrestling teams at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 10 Pittsburgh 30-10 on Saturday night.
OSU's Nick Piccininni defeated Pitt's Louis Newell by fall at 4:15 in the 125-pound match. With the win, Piccininni became the 44th Cowboy to reach 100 career victories.
Other OSU winners were Dusty Hone at 141 (7-1 decision), Boo Lewallen at 149 (technical fall, 19-4), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (9-8), Travis Wittlake at 165 (9-2), Andrew Shomers at 174 (10-0 major decision), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (6-4) and Dakota Geer at 197 (6-2).
The Cowboys (7-1, 3-0 Big 12) will travel to Northern Iowa and Iowa State next weekend.