The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) picked up a 26-6 win over No. 24 Missouri on Sunday in Stillwater.
Wyatt Sheets, a 157-pound sophomore, took out Missouri's No. 11 Jarrett Jacques in the first tiebreaker of the match. Down three late in the third, Sheets escaped, notched a takedown and rode out the period to send the bout to overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory, Jacques scored an escape. Sheets countered with an escape of his own and added a takedown to win the bout, 8-6.
Also collecting an overtime win for the Pokes was Cornelius Putnam. The heavyweight collected his first dual victory inside Gallagher-Iba over Jacob Bohlken in the second tiebreaker, 3-2.
Other OSU winners were Nick Piccininni at 125 (technical fall, 20-5, 7:00); Dusty Hone at 141 (9-3 decision), Travis Wittlake at 165 (11-6), Joe Smith at 174 (12-6), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (9-5) and Dakota Geer at 197 (10-5).