The Oklahoma State wrestling team fell to top-ranked Iowa 34-6 on Sunday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City despite an upset win from Cowboy Wyatt Sheets.
Sheets notched ranked win No. 4 this year in a 9-4 decision over fifth-ranked Kaleb Young. At 157 pounds, the Cowboy scored a reversal in the second and two third-period takedowns to top the Hawkeye. It marks the redshirt sophomore’s sixth straight dual win with three of those coming against top-20 wrestlers.
Anthony Montalvo picked up the Pokes’ other win of the evening over Iowa’s Nelson Brands at 184 pounds. Montalvo notched a takedown in each period to pick up the 8-2 decision with riding time. The bout marked the Cowboy’s seventh consecutive dual win and pushed his dual record to 13-3.
The Pokes (13-3, 8-1 Big 12) next compete at the Big 12 Conference Championship March 7-8 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.