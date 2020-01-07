WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Wednesday

Gallagher-Iba Arena,

Stillwater, FSN

OSU (10-3, 1-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Dennis 5-9 1.8 1.9

G de Sousa 6-0 3.9 1.9

F Mack 6-4 17.2 13.6

F Gray 6-1 19.9 4.9

C De Lapp 6-3 3.5 3.9

OU (7-6,0-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Gregory 6-0 8.6 3.2

G Llanusa 6-0 16.7 5.7

G Williams 6-0 13.2 8.3

F Robertson 5-7 19.9 2.8

F Simpson 6-1 4.4 5.7

Notes: Oklahoma State has won three of its past four home games against Oklahoma. ... The Cowgirls haven’t lost since Dec. 7 and are on a four-game winning streak. ... OSU’s Vivian Gray is averaging 19.9 points per game. ... The Sooners have a 62-43 all-time record against OSU and are looking for their first Big 12 win after losing 77-56 to Baylor. ... Taylor Robertson leads OU at 19.9 ppg.

