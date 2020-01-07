WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Wednesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena,
Stillwater, FSN
OSU (10-3, 1-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dennis 5-9 1.8 1.9
G de Sousa 6-0 3.9 1.9
F Mack 6-4 17.2 13.6
F Gray 6-1 19.9 4.9
C De Lapp 6-3 3.5 3.9
OU (7-6,0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gregory 6-0 8.6 3.2
G Llanusa 6-0 16.7 5.7
G Williams 6-0 13.2 8.3
F Robertson 5-7 19.9 2.8
F Simpson 6-1 4.4 5.7
Notes: Oklahoma State has won three of its past four home games against Oklahoma. ... The Cowgirls haven’t lost since Dec. 7 and are on a four-game winning streak. ... OSU’s Vivian Gray is averaging 19.9 points per game. ... The Sooners have a 62-43 all-time record against OSU and are looking for their first Big 12 win after losing 77-56 to Baylor. ... Taylor Robertson leads OU at 19.9 ppg.