Led by First Team selection Kristian Doolittle, three Oklahoma Sooners earned all-Big 12 Conference honors, the league announced on Sunday.
Doolittle, a senior forward, averages 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. He is ranked fourth in the Big 12 in both categories.
In addition, junior forward Brady Manek (14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) earned third team honors and junior guard Austin Reaves (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg) made honorable mention, in addition to the All-Newcomer Team.
OU, the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, faces West Virginia in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Oklahoma State duo of senior Cameron McGriff (12.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and sophomore Isaac Likekele (10.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) earned honorable mention all-conference selections.
OSU is the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and will face Iowa State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
2019-20 All-Big 12 Men's Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Garrett, Kansas
Newcomer of the Year: Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech
Sixth Man Award: Devonte Bandoo, Baylor
Most Improved Player: Freddie Gillespie, Baylor
Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor
First Team: Jared Butler, so., Baylor; Udoka Azubuike, sr., Kansas; Devon Dotson, so., Kansas; Kristian Doolittle, sr., Oklahoma; Desmond Bane, sr., TCU.
Second Team: MaCio Teague, jr., Baylor; Freddie Gillespie, sr., Baylor; Tyrese Haliburton, so., Iowa State; Jahmi'us Ramsey, fr., Texas Tech; Oscar Tshiebwe, fr., West Virginia.
Third Team: Davion Mitchell, so., Baylor; Mark Vital, jr., Baylor; Marcus Garrett, jr., Kansas; Brady Manek, jr., Oklahoma; Matt Coleman III, jr., Texas.
Honorable Mention: Rasir Bolton, Iowa State; Ochai Agbaji, Kansas; Xavier Sneed, Kansas State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State; Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State; Andrew Jones, Texas; Courtney Ramey, Texas; Jericho Sims, Texas; Davide Moretti, Texas Tech; Derek Culver, West Virginia.