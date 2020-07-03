Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder met with the media Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he and university President Burns Hargis released statements about OSU’s internal review of football coach Mike Gundy and his program.
Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg spent the past couple of weeks reviewing the football program, speaking with current and former OSU players. They concluded that the issue is Gundy’s lack of personal relationships with his players but that there were “no signs or indication of racism.”
“They respect him as an excellent game-day coach, but they want more coaching on a personal level,” Holder said Friday during a Zoom conference. “This crosses all racial lines. Our players want a better connection with Mike Gundy. They view him as a difference-maker and they want him to help them grow as leaders. We conveyed this message to coach Gundy and his reaction has been everything that you would want. He’s been humble, remorseful and committed to change.”
Holder spoke for about 45 minutes and three things were made clear: Holder recognizes Gundy needs to work on his personal relationships with OSU players, he doesn’t believe the issue is racially motivated and he is confident in Gundy’s commitment to making the necessary changes to improve these relationships.
The internal review was sparked by All-American running back Chuba Hubbard speaking out against Gundy for wearing a One America News (OAN) T-shirt. Hubbard tweeted that it was unacceptable and said, “I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” Several current and former teammates supported Hubbard’s comments.
Holder said he had no idea what OAN was when Gundy wore the shirt and the only thing he knows about the network now is that it’s controversial.
“The thing that was upsetting for me wasn’t the T-shirt,” Holder said. “It was the reaction of our players and just the reaction in general. That set in motion our journey to seek the truth.”
Gundy apologized for wearing the shirt and had a team meeting with his players. Holder said Gundy already had been made aware of his relationship shortcomings by his players before Holder and Weiberg made their conclusions.
Gundy immediately started having individual meetings with players around the time that Holder and Weiberg began their individual meetings.
“So by that time Chad and I had a pretty good idea of what we needed to work on, what needed to be changed, (Gundy) was well aware of it and had already taken measures to do something about it,” Holder said. “He’s been absolutely 100% cooperative in the whole process. That’s why I’m so confident that things are going to be better. This is going to be ultimately a good thing for everybody — everybody that cares about and loves Oklahoma State football.”
Certain comments were made on social media questioning the credibility of Holder and Weiberg’s ability to properly investigate possible racial issues within the program. OSU basketball coach Mike Boynton chimed in with support of Holder and Weiberg.
“Any notion that Mike Holder or Chad Weiberg were ill-equipped to review this department and its practices is lazy and irresponsible,” Boynton said on Twitter. “Both are high-integrity men who do everything in their power to take care of ALL of our athletes. Criticism is acceptable; recklessness is not.”
Holder shared during the Zoom meeting that he and Weiberg constantly reminded themselves to put their personal opinions and whatever prejudices aside in order to seek the truth. Holder said he was confident in their ability to do that. He also remains confident in Gundy’s ability to foster a quality culture at OSU.
“As uncomfortable as the last two weeks have been, I believe this experience has changed Mike Gundy and our players will be the beneficiaries,” Holder said. “At the end of the journey, the decision was obvious. Mike Gundy is an excellent coach and he’s accomplished a lot in his 15-year career. However, the best is yet to come.
“I think it’s just reconfirmed and emphasized in his mind that he needs to be very guarded in what he does publicly. Everywhere he goes he’s a representative of our university and with that comes great responsibility. So whatever he wears, whatever he says, it’s very important for him to represent us in a positive way. In a way that unites rather than divides, so this is just a reminder to him. ... I think we both have an understanding that things are going to be different and things are going to be a lot less controversial going forward.”