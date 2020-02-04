WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OSU at Iowa State
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
United Supermarkets Arena, Ames, Iowa
OSU (12-9, 3-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 8.0 2.4
G de Sousa 6-0 4.8 2.7
G Fields 5-9 4.9 2.2
F Gray 6-1 19.8 5.0
C Mack 6-4 17.4 11.9
Iowa St. (12-8, 4-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Espenmlr 5-10 8.7 2.7
G Thurmon 5-8 5.1 1.7
F Camber 5-10 6.4 3.8
F Joens 6-0 21.4 10.1
C Scott 6-3 14.4 6.7
Notes: The Cowgirls lost 64-63 at home to Iowa State on Jan. 19. Oklahoma State will try to split the season series. ... The Cowgirls’ Vivian Gray is averaging 19.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the nation. ... Teammate Natasha Mack is fourth nationally at 11.9 rebounds per game. ... The Cyclones have won three consecutive games against OSU and five of the past six. ... The Cyclones’ Ashley Joens is sixth in the nation at 21.4 ppg.