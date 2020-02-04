WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

OSU at Iowa State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

United Supermarkets Arena, Ames, Iowa

OSU (12-9, 3-6)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Asberry 5-5 8.0 2.4

G de Sousa 6-0 4.8 2.7

G Fields 5-9 4.9 2.2

F Gray 6-1 19.8 5.0

C Mack 6-4 17.4 11.9

Iowa St. (12-8, 4-5)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Espenmlr 5-10 8.7 2.7

G Thurmon 5-8 5.1 1.7

F Camber 5-10 6.4 3.8

F Joens 6-0 21.4 10.1

C Scott 6-3 14.4 6.7

Notes: The Cowgirls lost 64-63 at home to Iowa State on Jan. 19. Oklahoma State will try to split the season series. ... The Cowgirls’ Vivian Gray is averaging 19.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the nation. ... Teammate Natasha Mack is fourth nationally at 11.9 rebounds per game. ... The Cyclones have won three consecutive games against OSU and five of the past six. ... The Cyclones’ Ashley Joens is sixth in the nation at 21.4 ppg.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387