WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OSU at Kansas State
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan., ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-5, 1-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Dennis;5-9;2.3;1.8
G;de Sousa;6-0;4.5;1.8
F;Mack;6-4;17.1;12.9
F;Gray;6-1;19.7;4.6
C;De Lapp;6-3;3.3;3.8
K-STATE (7-6,1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Harris;5-6;9.7;3.2
G;Carr;6-1;11.5;3.1
F;Williams;6-4;15.5;11.7
F;Beard;5-10;6.3;3.2
C;Lee;6-5;15.6;10.7
Notes: OSU is coming off of its biggest loss of the season, 94-48 at Baylor. The Cowgirls have lost two consecutive games and are looking to break the streak with a win against Kansas State. OSU hasn’t beat Kansas State in Manhattan since Jan. 8, 2014. ...Vivian Gray averages a team-high 19.7 points for the Cowgirls. ...The Wildcats have won the past three games against OSU and five of the past six. They also lead the all-time series 38-33.
Get to know this year’s roster