WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at No. 25 West Virginia

6 p.m. Wednesday

WVU Coliseum,

Morgantown, WVa.

KGFY-105.5

OSU (11-6, 2-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Dennis 5-9 2.3 1.8

G de Sousa 6-0 4.3 1.9

F Mack 6-4 16.7 11.9

F Gray 6-1 19.5 4.7

C De Lapp 6-3 4.2 4.0

WVU (13-3, 3-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Gondrezick 5-9 17.1 3.7

G Smith 5-5 7.2 2.1

G Martin 5-11 15.6 3.7

F Niblack 6-1 8.6 6.5

C Ejiofor 6-5 2.2 5.2

Notes: Wednesday will be the third road trip in four games for Oklahoma State. West Virginia will be OSU’s fifth AP top-25 opponent this season. The Cowgirls are 0-4 in those games. ... Vivian Gray averages 19.5 points per game to pace the Cowgirls. ... The Mountaineers have lost back-to-back games against Baylor and Oklahoma but own a three-game winning streak against the Cowgirls. WVU will try to slow down OSU with a defense that’s ranked third in the Big 12, allowing 59.8 points per game.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387