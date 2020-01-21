WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at No. 25 West Virginia
6 p.m. Wednesday
WVU Coliseum,
Morgantown, WVa.
KGFY-105.5
OSU (11-6, 2-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dennis 5-9 2.3 1.8
G de Sousa 6-0 4.3 1.9
F Mack 6-4 16.7 11.9
F Gray 6-1 19.5 4.7
C De Lapp 6-3 4.2 4.0
WVU (13-3, 3-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gondrezick 5-9 17.1 3.7
G Smith 5-5 7.2 2.1
G Martin 5-11 15.6 3.7
F Niblack 6-1 8.6 6.5
C Ejiofor 6-5 2.2 5.2
Notes: Wednesday will be the third road trip in four games for Oklahoma State. West Virginia will be OSU’s fifth AP top-25 opponent this season. The Cowgirls are 0-4 in those games. ... Vivian Gray averages 19.5 points per game to pace the Cowgirls. ... The Mountaineers have lost back-to-back games against Baylor and Oklahoma but own a three-game winning streak against the Cowgirls. WVU will try to slow down OSU with a defense that’s ranked third in the Big 12, allowing 59.8 points per game.