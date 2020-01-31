WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OSU at Texas Tech
3 p.m. Saturday,
United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas, FSOK
OSU (12-8, 3-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberyy 5-5 8.2 2.5
G de Sousa 6-0 4.8 2.7
F Winchester 6-1 3.1 3.3
F Gray 6-1 19.8 4.9
C Sarr 6-3 3.1 2.3
TEXAS TECH (13-5, 2-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gordon 6-0 12.9 6.6
G Carr 5-5 13.9 3.6
G Dillard 5-10 4.5 1.6
G Adams 5-10 5.1 2.2
F Brewer 6-5 15.2 10.3
Notes: Oklahoma State is looking for its third consecutive Big 12 road win when it plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. A win against the Lady Raiders will also snap a two-game losing streak after losing back-to-back home games. The Cowgirls have won 11 of the past 13 games against Texas Tech, but the Lady Raiders still lead the all-time series 34-30. ... Natasha Mack, a Lufkin, Texas, native who is averaging 16.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game but has missed OSU’s past three games with an injury, is not listed as a probable starter on the Cowgirls’ game notes. … Texas Tech has the leading shot-blocker in the Big 12 in Brittany Brewer, who averages 4.4 blocks a game.