WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

OSU at Texas

11:30 a.m. Sunday, Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas, LHN

OSU (15-14, 6-11)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Asberry 5-5 7.0 2.6

G de Sousa 6-0 5.5 3.0

F Gray 6-1 19.7 4.9

F Mack 6-4 17.7 12.5

C De Lapp 6-3 3.7 3.7

Texas (18-11, 10-7)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Taylor 5-11 9.5 4.9

G Sutton 5-8 10.3 3.6

G Underwood 6-0 5.0 3.4

F Holmes 6-3 13.0 8.6

C Collier 6-5 13.1 10.4

Notes: OSU has lost back-to-back games and the Cowgirls will try to close the regular season with their seventh conference win at Texas on Sunday. OSU will also be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Longhorns. Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack have been the most consistent scorers for OSU. They average over 37 points per game together. … Texas leads the overall series against OSU 37-15 and hasn’t lost to the Cowgirls since 2013. Celeste Taylor is averaging 9.5 points per game this season, but she has scored 22 and 27 points in the past two wins for Texas.

