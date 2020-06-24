Oklahoma State’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that the Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, will chair the OSU athletics' new Council for Diversity and Inclusion.
“OSU is a land-grant institution with an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Dr. Kirksey said in the OSU statement. “Over the past decade, OSU has emerged as a national leader and a role model across higher education and beyond. While we still have work to do, the establishment of athletics’ Council For Diversity and Inclusion is a significant and genuine effort to broaden and deepen the university’s commitment to a culture of inclusion. The council is our most recent structural engagement to effect meaningful and lasting change across the OSU Family.”
The council will be in the OSU Division of Institutional Diversity and will include a variety of people from the campus, athletics department, current student-athletes and alumni. The actions have taken place after OSU made national news once running back Chuba Hubbard spoke out against football coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News (OAN) t-shirt.
“We are grateful that Dr. Kirksey has agreed to lead our efforts moving forward,” Chad Weiberg, OSU’s Deputy Director of Athletics said in the statement. “The athletic department could make a lot of promises and declarations about what we will be doing, but our future actions will speak for us. Under Dr. Kirksey’s leadership, we will be very intentional in our efforts, but our driving goal will be to get better.”