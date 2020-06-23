Oklahoma State fan day

Oklahoma State athletics announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its annual Fan Day that is usually scheduled on the first weekend in August.

Fan Day is a time where Oklahoma State fans get a chance to have personal interactions with players and coaches while leaving the event with several autographs and posters.

Unfortunately, Cowboy fans won’t have that experience this year.

“We love our team and we love our fans,” OSU athletics said in its Twitter post. “This is a time to take good care of both. With so much unknown and in the interest of safety for all involved, we are regretfully canceling our fan day this year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced universities across the country to take caution regarding certain routine events and canceling Fan Day is one of those precautions. The Cowboys are still scheduled to open their season at home against Oregon State on Sept. 3.

