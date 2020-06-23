Oklahoma State athletics announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its annual Fan Day that is usually scheduled on the first weekend in August.
Fan Day is a time where Oklahoma State fans get a chance to have personal interactions with players and coaches while leaving the event with several autographs and posters.
Unfortunately, Cowboy fans won’t have that experience this year.
“We love our team and we love our fans,” OSU athletics said in its Twitter post. “This is a time to take good care of both. With so much unknown and in the interest of safety for all involved, we are regretfully canceling our fan day this year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced universities across the country to take caution regarding certain routine events and canceling Fan Day is one of those precautions. The Cowboys are still scheduled to open their season at home against Oregon State on Sept. 3.
2019 OSU football season recap: Chuba Hubbard, improved defense and injury problems
Memorable moments: Chuba Hubbard
Defensive takeaways
14th consecutive bowl game
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
2. What went right?
3. What went wrong?
What to expect in 2020?
Top Returners: Chuba Hubbard
Top Returners: Tylan Wallace
Top Returners: Amen Ogbongbemiga
Biggest losses: Johnny Wilson
Biggest losses: A.J. Green
Biggest losses: Marcus Keyes
Postseason Awards: Offensive MVP: Chuba Hubbard
Defensive MVP: Kolby Harvell-Peel
Assistant of the year: Kasey Dunn
Newcomer of the year: Spencer Sanders
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
OSU holds pep rally for football team at Student Union
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.