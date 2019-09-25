STILLWATER — Memories were shared and laughs were had as the Oklahoma State University family celebrated the life of T. Boone Pickens on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Hundreds of people joined university staff and state dignitaries for Pickens’ second memorial since his death. Pickens, a 1951 graduate of Oklahoma A&M, died at his home in Dallas on Sept. 11 at age 91. The first service was held last week in Dallas at Highland Park United Methodist Church.
OSU held the memorial in typical Pickens fashion. The OSU band played as people filed in ahead of a video tribute to Pickens on the jumbotron. The Poke Pella acapella group also sang the Oklahoma state song during the memorial.
Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Reece hosted the ceremony, while multiple speakers took the podium to share their remarks and favorite memories of Pickens. Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke, as did OSU President Burns Hargis, OSU donor Anne Greenwood, football coach Mike Gundy and OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder, one of Pickens’ closest friends.
“He’s the best friend that anyone could have in good times or bad times,” Holder said in the tribute video that was played.
Holder, who said Pickens was like a father to him, first met Pickens in 1973. Pickens donated close to $600 million to OSU academics and athletics with his biggest contribution being the $165 million gift to the Athletic Department.
Greenwood has also made major contributions to OSU, including her contributions to the Anne Greenwood Tennis Center and her newest gift to the Michael and Anne Greenwood School of Music. She shared during the ceremony how listening to Pickens speak at his 80th birthday celebration changed her life.
Pickens’ made comments about giving now instead of later because you don’t get the chance to see the impact you would have. Greenwood said that struck a chord with her and her husband, Michael.
“That is the absolute gift we got from Boone Pickens,” Greenwood said. “When he stepped up he said ‘maybe somebody is going to be inspired and maybe somebody is going to join me,’ and in every case absolutely, they did. That is his very best legacy as far as I’m concerned.”
Greenwood’s remarks are a testament to how Pickens’ dedicated donations to OSU inspired other alumni to do the same. Hargis said the university has raised more than $2 billion from approximately 70,000 donors since Pickens gave his $100 million gift in 2008.
“Clearly Boone’s impact and inspiration has gone way beyond his own gifts,” Hargis said. “He really has inspired our university forever.”
Gundy, who has coached the football program to consistent success since Pickens’ largest donation, shared one of his best memories of Pickens. He traveled to Dallas and had a three-hour conversation with Pickens a few years ago.
“We sat down as two people and had one topic and that was what can we do to continue the success of the university that we love,” Gundy said. “How can we find a way to make it better?”
Holder was the last person to share his remarks before the closing celebration, when the entire crowd stood up, locked arms and joined Poke Pella in the school song, the cheer squad and Pistol Pete led a Boone Pickens chant, and fans sang the fight song as orange and white confetti was shot from the stage.
