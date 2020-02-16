STILLWATER – Oklahoma State secured four bonus-point victories en route to topping Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon 27-8. OSU improved to 143-27-10 all-time in the Bedlam wrestling series and notched its 11th straight against the Sooners.
OU jumped out to a 3-0 lead when the Sooners' Anthony Mantanona rallied for a win against Joe Smith. Mantanona trailed Smith 5-2 after the second period, but scored an escape point, followed by a takedown and four-point nearfall to silence the crowd, finshing with a 9-5 decision.
OU took a 5-2 lead after three matches when Jake Woodley scored a 10-9 decision over Dakota Geer.
The Cowboys (13-2 overall, 8-1 Big 12) took control in the fifth match when Nick Piccininni recorded a third-period fall over OU’s Christian Moody. With a one-point lead and just over a minute left in the match, Piccininni locked up a cradle and got the pin to move to 23-1 on the season.
“It was a good win,” OSU coach John Smith said. “I thought we wrestled tight in some matches, but we found ways to win. In Bedlam you have to expect the unexpected, and hopefully it goes our way and I felt like it did today. It wasn’t our best dual, but I like the way things played out and I think it will benefit us.”
OU (4-7, 2-6) cut into the deficit at 141 pounds in the seventh match when Dom Demas scored a 4-3 decision against Dusty Hone. That made the score 15-8, but OSU got wins in the final three weight classes to close the match.
OU concludes its regular season at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 against Fresno State. OSU returns to action at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 against No. 1 Iowa in Iowa City.
No. 10 Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 8
174: Anthony Mantanona (OU) dec. No. 10 Joe Smith (OSU), 10-5; 184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Darrien Roberts (OU), 4-0; 197: Jake Woodley (OU) dec. Dakota Geer (OSU), 10-9; HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) maj. dec. Collin McCoy (OU), 13-5; 125: Nick Piccininni (OSU) fall Christian Moody (OU), 5:54; 133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Tommy Hoskins (OU), 11-7; 141: Dom Demas (OU) dec. Dusty Hone (OSU), 4-3; 149: Boo Lewallen (OSU) maj. dec. Jacob Butler (OU), 14-1; 157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. Justin Thomas (OU), 8-3; 165: No. 7 Travis Wittlake (OSU) tech. fall Elijah Joseph (OU), 19-4.