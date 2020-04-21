OSU Texas Football

Oklahoma State’s Matt Ammendola kicks against Texas during a football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

A.J. Green

CB, 6-foot-1, 202 lbs.

Projected draft round: Fourth-Fifth

NFL.com grade: 5.94.

NFL.com comparison: Not available

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): “Outside cornerback with size and length, but a lack of speed that could limit his scheme fits. He imposes his size on less shifty targets from press and when playing the ball underneath. He plays with adequate athleticism and route anticipation, but has issues sticking with quick route breaks and longer routes where he will fall behind against NFL speed. Green might be best-suited as a backup in a zone-heavy coverage scheme where he keeps the game in front of him and in smaller spaces.”

Matt Ammendola

K, 5-9, 195

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Bryce Balous

CB, 5-11, 190

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Dru Brown

QB, 5-11, 200

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Marcus Keyes

OL, 6-3, 309

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Jordan McCray

WR, 6-6, 187

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Philip Redwine-Bryant

LB, 6-2, 228

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Mike Scott

DE, 6-5, 245

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Kemah Siverand

CB, 6-1, 200

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Johnny Wilson

OL, 6-3, 304

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387