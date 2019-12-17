OSU helmet

Pos Player Ht. Wt. Hometown (School)

QB Shane Illingworth 6-6 234 Norco, Calif

OL Trent Pullen 6-2 271 Waco, Texas (Connally)

OL Eli Russ 6-5 305 Ardmore (Plainview)

CB Korie Black 6-0 165 Waco, Texas (Connally)

WR Matt Polk 6-4 210 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)

TE Quinton Stewart 6-4 230 Salina, Kan. (Salina Central)

OL Cade Bennett 6-5 295 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Preparatory)

LB Jeff Roberson 6-2 215 Choctaw

CB Jordan Reagan 6-2 178 Bixby

WR/RB Rashod Owens 6-1 185 San Antonio (Roosevelt)

CB Jabbar Muhammad 5-9 163 DeSoto, Texas

LB Cole Thompson 6-2 210 Norman

WR/CB Brennan Presley 5-7 160 Bixby

DT Grant Mahon 6-4 270 Denton, Texas (Guyer)

S Zach Middleton 5-9 182 Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)

OL Monroe Mills 6-7 291 Columbia, Mo. (Father Tolton)

DE Tyren Irby 6-3 235 Lake Cormorant, Miss.

(Northwest Mississippi Community College)

S Nicolas Session 6-0 184 Salt Lake City (East)

