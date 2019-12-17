Pos Player Ht. Wt. Hometown (School)
QB Shane Illingworth 6-6 234 Norco, Calif
OL Trent Pullen 6-2 271 Waco, Texas (Connally)
OL Eli Russ 6-5 305 Ardmore (Plainview)
CB Korie Black 6-0 165 Waco, Texas (Connally)
WR Matt Polk 6-4 210 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)
TE Quinton Stewart 6-4 230 Salina, Kan. (Salina Central)
OL Cade Bennett 6-5 295 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Notre Dame Preparatory)
LB Jeff Roberson 6-2 215 Choctaw
CB Jordan Reagan 6-2 178 Bixby
WR/RB Rashod Owens 6-1 185 San Antonio (Roosevelt)
CB Jabbar Muhammad 5-9 163 DeSoto, Texas
LB Cole Thompson 6-2 210 Norman
WR/CB Brennan Presley 5-7 160 Bixby
DT Grant Mahon 6-4 270 Denton, Texas (Guyer)
S Zach Middleton 5-9 182 Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)
OL Monroe Mills 6-7 291 Columbia, Mo. (Father Tolton)
DE Tyren Irby 6-3 235 Lake Cormorant, Miss.
(Northwest Mississippi Community College)
S Nicolas Session 6-0 184 Salt Lake City (East)