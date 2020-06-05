The NCAA hit the Oklahoma State men's basketball program with a three-year probation and a postseason ban in 2020-21 for its role in the FBI's investigation into college basketball.
The program was also hit with a reduction of three total scholarships from 2020-21 through 2022-23.
As a result of the FBI’s two-year investigation into college basketball, Oklahoma State received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for a potential Level I violation last November.
A former staff member — associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Lamont Evans — was accused of knowingly soliciting and receiving benefits to arrange meetings between players and financial advisers in April 2016-September 2017, according to the notice from the NCAA that was voluntarily disclosed by the university last year.
Evans, who was originally hired by former head coach Brad Underwood and retained by current coach Mike Boynton, was fired in 2017 after federal charges were announced, stemming from an undercover sting that involved three other college basketball assistant coaches. Evans ultimately was sentenced to three months in prison for bribery.
Oklahoma State released a statement shortly after the news broke on Friday stating that the OSU department of athletics will file an immediate appeal of the NCAA penalties. June 20 is the deadline to file an appeal. The Infractions Appeal Committee will hear the appeal as the final step in the NCAA infractions process.
"The University is stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them," the OSU statement said. "The penalties do not align with the facts and are unfair and unjust. The NCAA agreed with OSU that Lamont Evans acted alone and for his own personal gain. Evans was terminated by OSU on Sept. 28, 2017, within 72 hours of learning of allegations against him. The NCAA also agreed that OSU did not benefit in recruiting, commit a recruiting violation, did not play an ineligible player, and did not display a lack of institutional control. As the report documents, OSU cooperated throughout the process, which lasted two years. The NCAA appears to have made an arbitrary decision in the sanctions applied to the institution for the egregious actions committed by a former coach that did not result in any benefit for the University."
The NCAA’s allegation involves only Evans, who also was accused of giving a player $300. The player reported it to OSU and the university self-reported to the NCAA in October 2017. The player’s eligibility was restored and he did not compete while ineligible, according to OSU.
OSU did not dispute the findings but planned to appear in front of the NCAA Committee on Infractions to try to get the violation reduced. OSU informed the Tulsa World last month that the hearing happened earlier this year. Level I violations can be punished by postseason bans, scholarship reductions and show-cause orders against those involved.
“We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said in November. “We’re disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the news more than two years ago. We look forward to presenting our case on the level of violation to the NCAA.”
In the notice, the NCAA said Evans received at least $18,150 in bribes from financial advisers Marty Blazer and Munish Sood in exchange for setting up meetings with at least two players, including one from a previous coaching stop (South Carolina) in an attempt to influence the players to retain their services.
As noted by the NCAA, the meeting could have resulted in a loss of eligibility for the player. The same player received $300 from Evans, had to go through the reinstatement process to become eligible after the payment and then had to hire an attorney to be questioned by the FBI.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Boynton said in January after Evans pleaded guilty. “Still believe in my core that Lamont’s a good person and caught up in a tough situation. I still continue to pray for him and his family.”
Other OSU penalties that have come from the Evans situation are as follows.
• Self-imposed $10,000 fine and 1% of the men’s basketball budget.
• Self-imposed reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 25 during the 2018-19/2019-30 rolling two-year period and 18 visits furing the 2019-20/2020-21 period.
• Self-imposed prohibition of recruiting over the phone for a one-week period during the 2020-21 academic year. OSU will also have be forced to refrain from recruiting phone calls for six extra weeks during the probation period.
• Self-imposed reduction of in the number of basketball recruiting person days by 12 during the 2019-20 academic year. OSU is also requited to reduce the number by five during the 2020-21 academic year.
• Self-imposed restriction of men’s basketball staff participating in off-campus evaluations for three consecutive days during the summer evaluation periods in 2020.
