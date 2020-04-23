NCAA MEN'S GOLF

Oklahoma State's Austin Eckroat chips to the second green during the final round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

For the third time in his career, Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat has been named an All-American.

Eckroat was part of the NCAA Division I PING All-America teams released Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

A junior from Edmond, Okla., Eckroat was one of 11 players named a second-team pick. With his selection, he brings OSU's total number of All-America selections to 186. He is OSU’s 26th three-time selection.

As a freshman, Eckroat received honorable mention All-America status as a member of the Cowboys’ national championship squad before earning third-team status a year ago.

This past season, Eckroat competed in seven stroke-play events for the Cowboys, finishing inside the top 20 six times.

