For the third time in his career, Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat has been named an All-American.
Eckroat was part of the NCAA Division I PING All-America teams released Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
A junior from Edmond, Okla., Eckroat was one of 11 players named a second-team pick. With his selection, he brings OSU's total number of All-America selections to 186. He is OSU’s 26th three-time selection.
As a freshman, Eckroat received honorable mention All-America status as a member of the Cowboys’ national championship squad before earning third-team status a year ago.
This past season, Eckroat competed in seven stroke-play events for the Cowboys, finishing inside the top 20 six times.