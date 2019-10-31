STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State golfer Isabella Fierro was named to the Annika Award watch list after a standout fall season for the Cowgirls.
The freshman, who won the Betsy Rawls Invitational, is the owner of a 70.42 stroke average through four events, which is the seventh-best nationally and the best in school history.
Fierro is the fifth ranked freshman and the No. 12 overall player in the country, according to GolfStat.
She already owns the third-best round in school history -- a 65 at the Betsy Rawls in Austin, Texas -- and broke the school 54-hole scoring record with her 15-under par 201 at the same event. Fierro’s par-3 (3.02), par-4 (3.98) and par-5 (4.63) scoring averages are also currently the best in program history.
Named in honor of golf legend Annika Sorenstam, the Annika Award is presented annually to the most outstanding female collegiate golfer in the country. Arkansas' Maria Fassi, a rookie on the LPGA tour, has won the past two Annika Awards.
Fierro and the Cowgirls have entered the winter break and will return to action Feb. 2 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.