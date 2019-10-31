STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State cross country teams had a conference-leading 23 athletes named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 cross country team on Thursday.
The 2019 Academic All-Big 12 team honored 155 athletes -- 94 women and 61 men. The Cowboys had five first-team selections and four second-team honorees. Tthe Cowgirls had 13 named to the first team and one named to the second team.
Ariane Ballner (marketing and management), Katherine Ruck (hotel and restaurant administration) and Taylor Somers (psychology) all accumulated a 4.00 GPA for the semester to highlight OSU’s selections.
In order to qualify for a spot on the All-Academic Big 12 teams, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher and have competed in at least 20 percent of the team's competitions.
OSU Academic All-Big 12 Honorees
Women
First Team: Ariane Ballner, Molly Born, Haley Geissler, Anna Gunter, Kami Hankins, Kaytlyn Larson, Montanna McAvoy, Rachel Norman, Kaylee Oyler, Katherine Ruck, Maddie Salek, Taylor Somers, Bailey Sutherlin.
Second Team: Elaina Noll
Men
First Team: Juan Diego Castro, Ashenafi Hatte, Nicholas Kenville, Ayrton Ledesma Fuentes, Isai Rodriguez.
Second Team: Garrett Calhoun, Alec Haines, Sukhi Khosla, Bryce Quigley.