STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State cross country and track & field programs announced the hiring of Stacy Stanush as the new director of operations on Friday.
Stanush most recently served as the cross country and track and field director of operations at the University of Oklahoma after holding the same position at her alma mater, Incarnate Word, for three years while attending graduate school.
“I’m looking forward to the amount of growth I will experience, not only within my position but with my staff and student athletes, as well,” Stanush said.
Stanush graduated magna cum laude from UIW in 2013 with a B.S. in kinesiology and an education minor, and completed her master’s degree in administration with a sports management emphasis.
Stanush was a three-year captain of the UIW track and field team. In 2011, Stanush was a member of the Lone Star Conference champion 1,600-meter relay and was a member of the school-record 1,600-meter relay in 2013.
After finishing her athletic career with the Cardinals, Stanush took over as the director of operations for the men’s and women’s track and field teams. During her time at UIW, Stanush was part of the first team that transitioned from Division II to Division I and the Southland Conference.
Stanush was part of the staff that helped produce many Southland Conference champions during her three years as the director of operations at UIW, likewise at OU where she assisted in bringing many Big 12 Champions, All-Americans and school-record holders to fruition during her time in Norman.