Oklahoma State announced that tonight’s basketball game against TCU will be free for fans.
OSU canceled classes because of the weather but the Cowboys will still host TCU at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans who enter the game for free will be asked to allow those with tickets to sit in their ticketed seats.
The Cowboys are still looking for their first Big 12 Conference win of the season after starting 0-8 in the conference. A loss tonight would give OSU its worse conference start since going 0-9 to start the Big Eight Conference schedule during the 1971-72 season. TCU won the first game against OSU 52-40 on Jan. 11.