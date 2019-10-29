Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team will compete for the East Lake Cup title on Wednesday after defeating Wake Forest in the match-play semifinals 3-2 Tuesday.
“At the end of the day we needed to win three matches to advance and we did that,” OSU coach Alan Bratton said. “I’m sure every one of our guys did good things. We fell short in a couple matches and those guys I think will be hungry to get a point tomorrow. We need all five guys in the game, but it will be fun to play for the championship.”
OSU faces the top-seeded Texas Longhorns in the championship match.
The No. 3-seeded Cowboys and No. 2-seeded Demon Deacons were tied 2-2 through the first four semifinal matches, bringing it all down to the anchor match between OSU sophomore Aman Gupta and Eric Bae of Wake Forest. Gupta claimed a 2-up victory.
“It was a great feeling,” Gupta said. “We were the underdogs going into today, but all of us knew that we had just as good of a team as Wake Forest.”
The match was tied through the first nine holes and Bae tied the match again on hole No. 15. Gupta took a 1-up lead on the 16th hole. Then on the final hole, Gupta hit a 55-yard pitch shot to within four feet of the cup to clinch the match with a birdie.
The Cowboys picked up their first point when junior Austin Eckroat topped the men’s stroke play winner Mark Power 3 and 2.
Freshman Brian Stark topped Alex Fitzpatrick with a 2-and-1 win to claim OSU’s second point.
Wake Forest’s Eugenio Chacarra defeated freshman Rayan Thomas 3 and 2 and freshman Hazen Newman suffered a 3-and-2 loss to Marco Steyn.
Golf Channel’s live coverage will start at 9:30 a.m. A replay of the championship matches will air on Golf Channel at 2 p.m.
A trio of Cowboys competed this week individually at the Southern Plains Intercollegiate at Gaillardia Country Club. Senior Ferdinand Müller won a playoff with Oklahoma’s Riley Casey to claim medalist honors. Both players posted 4-under totals of 212.
Sophomore Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished fourth at 215, while freshman Dillon Stewart was fifth at 218.