The Oklahoma State football players were available on Thursday for the last time before the start of the season next Friday at Oregon State, and running back LD Brown can't wait to use his speed.
Brown is the second running back on Oklahoma State's depth chart behind Chuba Hubbard. He is excited about the amount touches he is expecting to get this year because of the pace that the Cowboys play.
“At Oklahoma State, we play fast, so of course we’re going to tempo and when you playing fast you also sub,” Brown said. “You can’t play fast with just one person, so we will touch the ball and we will spread the ball. It’s just something to look forward to.”
Brown is one of the fastest players on the roster. He will be looking to use that to his advantage this season.
“That’s my bread and butter right there, man,” Brown said about his speed. “Coming from DeSoto (High School in Texas), that’s what they’re always talking about: DeSoto speed, DeSoto speed.
“We fast over there, so that’s just something I pride myself on, being that fast kid and being able to get the edge and outrun the defense. I love being that person.”