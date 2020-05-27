Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Costello plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Wednesday’s report from Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel.
Costello joined Oklahoma State as a three-star recruit. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders led the Cowboys to an 8-5 record in his first season as redshirt freshman last year. He is expected to keep the starting job moving forward.
The Cowboys also have four-star quarterback Shane Illingworth from the 2020 recruiting class. Costello had offers from multiple Division I programs before choosing Oklahoma State.
Source: Oklahoma State QB Brendan Costello (@brendancostello) plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Costello is a former three-star from San Clemente (CA), who is a rising sophomore. His high school offer sheet included Michigan State, Utah, SDSU and Georgia. @rivalsportal— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 27, 2020