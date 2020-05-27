Brendan Costello

Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Costello plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Wednesday’s report from Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel.

Costello joined Oklahoma State as a three-star recruit. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders led the Cowboys to an 8-5 record in his first season as redshirt freshman last year. He is expected to keep the starting job moving forward.

The Cowboys also have four-star quarterback Shane Illingworth from the 2020 recruiting class. Costello had offers from multiple Division I programs before choosing Oklahoma State.

